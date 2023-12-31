Saved Articles

Volkswagen Taigun Highline 1.0 TSI AT

16.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volkswagen Taigun Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage16.44 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Taigun Highline 1.0 TSI AT Latest Updates

Taigun is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Taigun Highline 1.0 TSI AT in Delhi is Rs. 16.06 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.0L TSI
  • Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50
  • BootSpace: 385
    Volkswagen Taigun Highline 1.0 TSI AT Price

    Highline 1.0 TSI AT
    ₹16.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,09,900
    RTO
    1,47,290
    Insurance
    48,005
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,05,695
    EMI@34,513/mo
    Volkswagen Taigun Highline 1.0 TSI AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0L TSI
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    822
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.44
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.05
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Ground Clearance
    188
    Length
    4221
    Wheelbase
    2651
    Kerb Weight
    1245
    Height
    1612
    Width
    1760
    Bootspace
    385
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Volkswagen Taigun Highline 1.0 TSI AT EMI
    EMI31,061 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    14,45,125
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    14,45,125
    Interest Amount
    4,18,557
    Payable Amount
    18,63,682

    Volkswagen Taigun other Variants

    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹11.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,49,000
    RTO
    1,11,290
    Insurance
    37,910
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,98,700
    EMI@25,765/mo
    Highline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹14.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹16.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GT 1.5 TSI MT
    ₹17.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT
    ₹18.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG
    ₹19.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
