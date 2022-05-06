HT Auto
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus first drive review

Booking for the Volkswagen Virtus starts on May 9 and it will be officially launched on June 9. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 May 2022, 10:05 AM
Volkswagen is all set to bring a new sedan into the Indian market called the Virtus which will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia. Volkswagen Virtus will be launched on June 9 and booking will begin from May 9.
Volkswagen is all set to bring a new sedan into the Indian market called the Virtus which will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia. Volkswagen Virtus will be launched on June 9 and booking will begin from May 9.
Volkswagen is all set to bring a new sedan into the Indian market called the Virtus which will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia. Volkswagen Virtus will be launched on June 9 and booking will begin from May 9.
Volkswagen is all set to bring a new sedan into the Indian market called the Virtus which will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia. Volkswagen Virtus will be launched on June 9 and booking will begin from May 9.
Volkswagen Virtus will replace Rapid and the model promises advanced level of safety and high-level comfort. The Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. 
Volkswagen Virtus will replace Rapid and the model promises advanced level of safety and high-level comfort. The Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. 
Volkswagen Virtus will replace Rapid and the model promises advanced level of safety and high-level comfort. The Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. 
Volkswagen Virtus will replace Rapid and the model promises advanced level of safety and high-level comfort. The Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. 
The exterior of the Virtus comes with sleek L-shaped LED DRLs and headlight units. The automaker has used minimum chrome and has provided a wide air dam with fog lamps on the bumper lend. 
The exterior of the Virtus comes with sleek L-shaped LED DRLs and headlight units. The automaker has used minimum chrome and has provided a wide air dam with fog lamps on the bumper lend. 
The exterior of the Virtus comes with sleek L-shaped LED DRLs and headlight units. The automaker has used minimum chrome and has provided a wide air dam with fog lamps on the bumper lend. 
The exterior of the Virtus comes with sleek L-shaped LED DRLs and headlight units. The automaker has used minimum chrome and has provided a wide air dam with fog lamps on the bumper lend. 
The rear of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan comes with a wraparound LED taillights with the VW badge. 
The rear of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan comes with a wraparound LED taillights with the VW badge. 
The rear of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan comes with a wraparound LED taillights with the VW badge. 
The rear of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan comes with a wraparound LED taillights with the VW badge. 

The Volkswagen Virtus sedan sits on black alloy wheels, have neat character line on its side profile, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicators which have been integrated black ORVMs along with a blackened B pillar.  
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan sits on black alloy wheels, have neat character line on its side profile, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicators which have been integrated black ORVMs along with a blackened B pillar.  
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan sits on black alloy wheels, have neat character line on its side profile, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicators which have been integrated black ORVMs along with a blackened B pillar.  
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan sits on black alloy wheels, have neat character line on its side profile, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicators which have been integrated black ORVMs along with a blackened B pillar.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features a eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features a eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features a eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features a eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The Virtus sedan comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has dual-tone paint theme with body-coloured trims on the dashboard and the doors. There is also a front and rear armrest, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and an electric sunroof.  
The Virtus sedan comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has dual-tone paint theme with body-coloured trims on the dashboard and the doors. There is also a front and rear armrest, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and an electric sunroof.  
The Virtus sedan comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has dual-tone paint theme with body-coloured trims on the dashboard and the doors. There is also a front and rear armrest, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and an electric sunroof.  
The Virtus sedan comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has dual-tone paint theme with body-coloured trims on the dashboard and the doors. There is also a front and rear armrest, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and an electric sunroof.  
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan has a sufficient amount of space and 521 litres of boot space. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan has a sufficient amount of space and 521 litres of boot space. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan has a sufficient amount of space and 521 litres of boot space. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan has a sufficient amount of space and 521 litres of boot space. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 115 PS of power. It is also available with a powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can generate power of 150 PS. The smaller engine is available with six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox while the larger motor comes with a seven-speed DST automatic engine as standard. The model does not have any diesel variant.
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 115 PS of power. It is also available with a powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can generate power of 150 PS. The smaller engine is available with six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox while the larger motor comes with a seven-speed DST automatic engine as standard. The model does not have any diesel variant.
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 115 PS of power. It is also available with a powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can generate power of 150 PS. The smaller engine is available with six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox while the larger motor comes with a seven-speed DST automatic engine as standard. The model does not have any diesel variant.
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 115 PS of power. It is also available with a powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can generate power of 150 PS. The smaller engine is available with six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox while the larger motor comes with a seven-speed DST automatic engine as standard. The model does not have any diesel variant.
