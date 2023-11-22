Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition launched in India. Key facts
Volkswagen India has launched the Virtus Sound Edition in the country, which comes as a special edition avatar of the sedan. The Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition has been introduced at a starting price of ₹15.52 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition sedan has been launched in an attempt to boost the appeal of the car.
Volkswagen India previously launched the Virtus GT Edge Limited Collection. The new Sound Edition model comes as the latest addition to the lineup. Here are the key facts about the special edition avatar of Virtus.
The Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition comes with a few cosmetic updates. It gets ‘Sound Edition’ badging and graphics on C-pillars. The special edition sedan is available in four different exterior paint shades, which are - Rising Blue, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, and Lava Red.
Going by the name, the Virtus Sound Edition comes equipped with an enhanced audio system that includes a seven-speaker setup with a subwoofer and an amplifier. In addition to this, the sedan features powered front-row seats.
Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition is based on the Topline trim of the sedan. It is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Mechanically, the sedan remains the same as the standard version. Powering the sedan is the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that churns out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic unit.