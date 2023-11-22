HT Auto
Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition launched in India. Key facts

Volkswagen India has launched the Virtus Sound Edition in the country, which comes as a special edition avatar of the sedan. The Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition has been introduced at a starting price of 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition sedan has been launched in an attempt to boost the appeal of the car.

Volkswagen India previously launched the Virtus GT Edge Limited Collection. The new Sound Edition model comes as the latest addition to the lineup. Here are the key facts about the special edition avatar of Virtus.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Nov 2023, 11:27 AM
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition comes as the second special edition of the sedan after the GT Edge Limited Collection.
1Cosmetic updates

The Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition comes with a few cosmetic updates. It gets ‘Sound Edition’ badging and graphics on C-pillars. The special edition sedan is available in four different exterior paint shades, which are - Rising Blue, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, and Lava Red.

2Enhanced audio system

Going by the name, the Virtus Sound Edition comes equipped with an enhanced audio system that includes a seven-speaker setup with a subwoofer and an amplifier. In addition to this, the sedan features powered front-row seats.

3Based on the Topline trim

Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition is based on the Topline trim of the sedan. It is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Mechanically, the sedan remains the same as the standard version. Powering the sedan is the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that churns out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic unit.

First Published Date: 22 Nov 2023, 11:27 AM IST

