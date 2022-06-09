HT Auto
Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched at 11.21 lakh, declares big war on SUVs

Volkswagen Virtus replaces Vento in the Indian market and comes packed to the brim with features.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 02:17 PM
Volkswagen Virtus is taller, longer and wider than any of its rivals, barring cousin Skoda Slavia with which it shares its dimensions.
Volkswagen Virtus has been officially launched in the country at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.21 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). Virtus takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia while also looking to gain ground from SUVs.
Volkswagen Virtus will replace Rapid and the model promises advanced level of safety and high-level comfort. The Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. 
The exterior of the Virtus comes with sleek L-shaped LED DRLs and headlight units. The automaker has used minimum chrome and has provided a wide air dam with fog lamps on the bumper lend. 
The rear of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan comes with a wraparound LED taillights with the VW badge. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan sits on black alloy wheels, have neat character line on its side profile, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicators which have been integrated black ORVMs along with a blackened B pillar.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features a eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The Virtus sedan comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has dual-tone paint theme with body-coloured trims on the dashboard and the doors. There is also a front and rear armrest, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and an electric sunroof.  
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan has a sufficient amount of space and 521 litres of boot space. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 115 PS of power. It is also available with a powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can generate power of 150 PS. The smaller engine is available with six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox while the larger motor comes with a seven-speed DST automatic engine as standard. The model does not have any diesel variant.
Volkswagen Virtus is taller, longer and wider than any of its rivals, barring cousin Skoda Slavia with which it shares its dimensions.
Volkswagen Virtus has been officially launched in the country at a starting price of ₹11.21 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). Virtus takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia while also looking to gain ground from SUVs.
Volkswagen Virtus has been officially launched in the country at a starting price of 11.21 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). Virtus takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia while also looking to gain ground from SUVs.
Volkswagen Virtus will replace Rapid and the model promises advanced level of safety and high-level comfort. The Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. 
Volkswagen Virtus will replace Rapid and the model promises advanced level of safety and high-level comfort. The Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. 
The exterior of the Virtus comes with sleek L-shaped LED DRLs and headlight units. The automaker has used minimum chrome and has provided a wide air dam with fog lamps on the bumper lend. 
The exterior of the Virtus comes with sleek L-shaped LED DRLs and headlight units. The automaker has used minimum chrome and has provided a wide air dam with fog lamps on the bumper lend. 
The rear of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan comes with a wraparound LED taillights with the VW badge. 
The rear of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan comes with a wraparound LED taillights with the VW badge. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan sits on black alloy wheels, have neat character line on its side profile, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicators which have been integrated black ORVMs along with a blackened B pillar.  
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan sits on black alloy wheels, have neat character line on its side profile, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicators which have been integrated black ORVMs along with a blackened B pillar.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features a eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features a eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The Virtus sedan comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has dual-tone paint theme with body-coloured trims on the dashboard and the doors. There is also a front and rear armrest, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and an electric sunroof.  
The Virtus sedan comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has dual-tone paint theme with body-coloured trims on the dashboard and the doors. There is also a front and rear armrest, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and an electric sunroof.  
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan has a sufficient amount of space and 521 litres of boot space. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan has a sufficient amount of space and 521 litres of boot space. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 115 PS of power. It is also available with a powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can generate power of 150 PS. The smaller engine is available with six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox while the larger motor comes with a seven-speed DST automatic engine as standard. The model does not have any diesel variant.
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 115 PS of power. It is also available with a powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can generate power of 150 PS. The smaller engine is available with six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox while the larger motor comes with a seven-speed DST automatic engine as standard. The model does not have any diesel variant.

Volkswagen Virtus was officially launched in India on Thursday at a starting price of 11.21 lakh (ex showroom, introductory) for the base ComfortLine variant of the Dynamic Line. There is also the HighLine and TopLine variants in this trim. The more capable GT Line, also called Performance Line - has a price sticker of 17.91 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). The Virtus replaces Vento for Volkswagen in the market here and is an ambitious model which not only promises to challenge existing sedans in the country like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna but possibly take on the growing preference for mid-size SUVs as well.

Volkswagen Virtus: PricingDynamic Line Performace Line
    17.91 lakh
 Comfortline MT 11.21 lakh 
 Highline MT 12.97 lakh 
 Highline AT 14.27 lakh 
 Topline MT 14.41 lakh 
 Topline AT 15.71 lakh 
   all prices are introductory &
ex-showroom

Virtus is based on the MQB A0 IN platform which also underpins the recently-launched Skoda Slavia. Virtus and Slavia, in fact, are technical cousins even though both models will rival each other. While both cars have the same engine, suspension set up and dimensions, there is a big difference when it comes to the exterior styling and cabin layout.

Volkswagen Virtus exterior design:

Virtus may well be the sportiest mid-size sedan available in India. Whether one opts for the Dynamic and Performance Line, there is much to admire about the confident stance that the vehicle has. In terms of dimensions, Virtus is longer than all its direct rivals, including Slavia. It has the same width and height as the Slavia but trumps all other rivals in both these regards too. In terms of wheelbase, the Virtus is as long as Slavia and Ciaz, and longer than City and Verna.

 Volkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia
Length4,561 mm4,561 mm
Width1,752 mm1,752 mm
Height1,487 mm1,507 mm
Wheelbase2,651 mm2,651 mm
Boot space521-litres521-litres

But going beyond the numbers, the Virtus is also a stylish car and has been referred to by many as a mini Jetta. The Dynamic Line in particular is especially striking courtesy its GT badge, blackened alloys and sporty spoiler design at the back.

Volkswagen Virtus cabin highlights:

Inside the Virtus is a 10-inch touchscreen unit with other feature highlights like wireless smartphone charger, eight-speaker system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, sunroof and more. Safety features are highlighted by six airbags, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, and more.

The sedan is also quite comfortable and has plenty of space for passengers at the rear. The generous size of the window and the largest boot space in the segment - at 521 litres - ought to make Virtus a preferred choice on long journeys.

Volkswagen Virtus engine and transmission:

 Volkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia
Engine1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI
Maximum power115 PS (1.0L) / 150 PS (1.5L)115 PS (1.0L) / 150 PS (1.5L)
Maximum torque178 Nm (1.0L) / 250 Nm (1.5L)178 Nm (1.0L) / 250 Nm (1.5L)
Transmission6-MT, 6-AT, 7-DSG6-MT, 6-AT, 7-DSG

Virtus comes with two petrol engine options under the hood. There is a three-cylinder 1.0-litre turbo petrol as well as a four-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol motor. Transmission choices range from a six-speed manual to a six-speed torque converter and a buttery-smooth seven-speed dual clutch option.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 12:50 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Virtus Virtus Skoda Slavia Slavia
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

