HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen Launches Black Edition Of Taigun And Virtus, Come On Heels Of Sound Edition

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get Black Edition, wear special black theme

Volkswagen on Monday launched the special edition avatars of its Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan. Christened as Black Edition, the special edition of the SUV and sedan comes on the heels of Sound Edition models that were launched just a few days ago. Both the new special edition cars come priced the same as the current model. This means, the cars have only received a new exterior colour.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2023, 17:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Black Edition are based on the Topline trims and come at the same price.
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Black Edition are based on the Topline trims and come at the same price.

The German car manufacturer has revealed that the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan come based on the Topline trims. The Topline trim of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV is priced between 15.84 lakh and 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Virtus Topline is available at a pricing range of 14.90 lakh and 16.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition launched. Check what's special

Watch: Volkswagen Taigun: First Drive Review

Both the special edition iterations of the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan come wearing Deep Black Pearl exterior colour. Besides the shiny dark black exterior colour theme, there are no other changes to the special edition SUV and sedan. The black paint gets contrasting chrome elements on the door handles, and front and rear bumpers. Volkswagen has not revealed anything about the interior of the special edition SUV and sedan.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
₹ 10.49 - 17.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
₹ 11.21 - 17.91 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.4
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Mechanically, both the SUV and sedan remain the same as their standard avatars. The Topline trims of the Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus come available in both manual and automatic gearbox options. However, it is not clear if the Black theme will be available for both the manual and automatic variants. Powering the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan is a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that churns out 114 bhp peak power.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturer is offering a range of benefits worth up to 1.46 lakh on the Taigun SUV. These benefits include cash benefits of up to 40,000, exchange benefits of up to 40,000, and corporate benefits of up to 30,000. Besides these, the automaker is also offering special benefits of up to 36,000 on the Taigun SUV. These offers and discounts are available on the SUV until 31st December 2023.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2023, 17:52 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Taigun Virtus

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.