Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get Black Edition, wear special black theme

Volkswagen on Monday launched the special edition avatars of its Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan. Christened as Black Edition, the special edition of the SUV and sedan comes on the heels of Sound Edition models that were launched just a few days ago. Both the new special edition cars come priced the same as the current model. This means, the cars have only received a new exterior colour.

The German car manufacturer has revealed that the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan come based on the Topline trims. The Topline trim of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV is priced between ₹15.84 lakh and ₹17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Virtus Topline is available at a pricing range of ₹14.90 lakh and ₹16.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the special edition iterations of the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan come wearing Deep Black Pearl exterior colour. Besides the shiny dark black exterior colour theme, there are no other changes to the special edition SUV and sedan. The black paint gets contrasting chrome elements on the door handles, and front and rear bumpers. Volkswagen has not revealed anything about the interior of the special edition SUV and sedan.

Mechanically, both the SUV and sedan remain the same as their standard avatars. The Topline trims of the Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus come available in both manual and automatic gearbox options. However, it is not clear if the Black theme will be available for both the manual and automatic variants. Powering the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan is a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that churns out 114 bhp peak power.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturer is offering a range of benefits worth up to ₹1.46 lakh on the Taigun SUV. These benefits include cash benefits of up to ₹40,000, exchange benefits of up to ₹40,000, and corporate benefits of up to ₹30,000. Besides these, the automaker is also offering special benefits of up to ₹36,000 on the Taigun SUV. These offers and discounts are available on the SUV until 31st December 2023.

