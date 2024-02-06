Volkswagen Virtus Convertible unveiled in Brazil as a one-off model

The Volkswagen Virtus Cabrio has been revealed in Brazil as a special one-off project by Volkswagen Brazil. The Volkswagen Virtus convertible was commissioned by the VW factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo (SP) to mark Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to the manufacturing facility. The Brazilian-spec Volkswagen Virtus gets its roof chopped for the prototype, and sadly, there are no plans to enter this version into production.

Volkswagen Brazil has put plenty of thought into the Virtus Cabriolet which gets a host of changes over the standard model. The four doors have been retained but the roof and B- and C-pillars have been chopped off for a cleaner appearance. The structure has been strengthened by adding a connecting rod around the B-pillar. The rear legroom has also been increased by extending the floor, as well as moving the rear seats and fuel tank. Other changes include different suspension components for added rigidity, while the doors have been realigned as a result of the overall changes.

The Volkswagen Virtus Cabriolet's floor has been lengthened with the seats and fuel tank moved back. The model rides on 18-inch alloys

The Volkswagen Virtus Cabrio rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with a darkened finish and is painted in a bright Biscay Blue shade. The cabin has an all-black interior completing the project. Volkswagen said that the special Virtus Cabrio was built in just six weeks by a team of 30 professionals. It was then used to transport the Brazilian president to different facilities within the plant.

The Volkswagen Virtus Convertible is slightly different from the India-spec model. The model draws power from the 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine, which is not on sale in India. There are mild changes to the bodywork including headlamp cluster, LED DRLs, fog lamps, and more.

This would be Volkswagen Brazil’s fifth convertible show car built for presidential visits at the plant. Previously, the automaker built convertible Beetles in 1959 and 1993. The automaker also built the Polo Sedan convertible in 2003 and the Fox convertible in 2005. Incidentally, Skoda Auto India built the Rapid convertible as a student project last year, chopping the roof off the now-discontinued compact sedan.

