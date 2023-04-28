HT Auto
Check out this one-off Skoda Rapid cabriolet version by students

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited on Friday announced the launch of its first-ever student car project in India. As part of the initiative, a cabriolet version of the Skoda Rapid sedan was also presented, created by select students of the Group Academy's Dual Vocational Training in Mechatronics program.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Apr 2023, 12:10 PM
A special edition Skoda Rapid cabriolet designed and developed by students.
While the Rapid model has been taken off Skoda's India product portfolio, the mechatronics students undertook the challenge of taking a hardtop version of the sedan and converting it into a flashy roof-less version. The model sports numerous customisation like a retractable Skoda badge on the bonnet which emerges and retracts at touch of a button. An LED lip lighting to the front bonnet has also been added and there is an illuminated ‘Skoda’ inscription on the bootlid.

In a shade of catchy Blue body colour with Yellow line elements on the side and side bumper, the Rapid cabriolet also gets Yellow-painted brake calipers. And there are updates to the cabin as well where a tablet-style infotainment screen, seats in scarlet-red leather and a sportier exhaust system that replaces the factory-fitted exhaust.

The Rapid cabriolet is the first such project by Škoda Auto Volkswagen India in the country even though the Skoda Academy's Azubi Student Car Project is now in its ninth iteration. Moving forward though, the company is looking at highlighting the vocational school's high level of training and support the nation’s Skill India initiative. “We are excited to introduce the Student Car project to India, providing vocational school pupils with a unique opportunity to design and create their dream car by rebuilding one of the cars from the Škoda portfolio while adding innovative ideas," said Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, in a press note. “This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and promoting innovation in the Indian automotive industry."

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2023, 12:10 PM IST
TAGS: Rapid Skoda
