2021 Honda Amaze facelift first drive review: In pics 8 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2021, 03:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8Honda Amaze was given a generation change back in 2018 and now a new mild makeover has been introduced as a mid-cycle update. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 2/8The new facelift has introduced several minor cosmetic changes to the new Amaze, most of which are majorly concentrated to the front of the compact sedan. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 3/8The most significant of all the visual tweaks on the new Amaze is the use of a new front main grille which is sleeker and uses fine chrome molding lines on the lower side. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 4/8Over the rear, you’ll find new C-shaped LED rear combination lamps on the new Amaze that add to its refreshed appeal. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 5/8The Honda Amaze continues along with the same set of engine options that include a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel unit. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 6/8The instrument console on the new Amaze remains unaltered. It uses the same two circular dials along with a mid placed MID. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 7/8With the latest update, the Amaze has become slightly costlier but more feature-rich. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 8/8The overall layout and design of the Amaze's cabin remain exactly the same as found on the previous model. New interior additions include a new Satin Silver finish, map lamp and rear view camera display. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)