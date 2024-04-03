HT Auto
Suzuki Unveils V Strom 800de Touring Variant With Enhanced Luggage Capacity

Suzuki unveils V-Strom 800DE Touring variant with enhanced luggage capacity

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2024, 06:58 AM
In a bid to cater to the growing demand for adventure touring motorcycles, Suzuki has unveiled the V-Strom 800DE Tour variant. This new model features
...
Suzuki Strom 800 DE Tour
Suzuki Strom 800 DE Tour
The decision to launch the Tour variant was driven by Suzuki's desire to enhance the value proposition for customers.

Suzuki has unveiled the V-Strom 800DE Tour, a variant of its V-Strom 800DE model tailored for touring enthusiasts. This new variant emphasises luggage capacity, offering a total of 112 litres of storage space. The V-Strom 800DE Tour comes equipped with a 38-litre top box and two 37-litre side panniers, providing ample room for extended journeys, particularly for riders travelling with a passenger.

The decision to launch the Tour variant was driven by Suzuki's desire to enhance the value proposition for customers. Previously, Suzuki offered these luggage options as separate accessories for the standard V-Strom 800DE model. By combining these features into a single variant, Suzuki has been able to lower the overall cost for buyers, making the V-Strom 800DE Tour an attractive option for adventure touring enthusiasts.

Also Read : Suzuki V-Strom 800DE hits Indian market: Key highlights

In India, Suzuki has positioned the V-Strom 800DE as a competitive offering in the premium multi-cylinder motorcycle segment. Priced at Rs. 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the V-Strom 800DE is currently the most affordable multi-cylinder premium bike available in the country. The motorcycle comes competing with rivals such as the Honda Transalp XL750, BMW F850 GS and Triumph Tiger 900.

Suzuki's latest adventure tourer comes positioned between the V-Strom 650 and the V-Strom 1050. Also, the newly launched motorcycle in India is the brand's flagship adventure model in the country. The introduction of the V-Strom 800DE Tour variant is aimed at further enhancing Suzuki's presence in the Indian market, catering to riders looking for a versatile and capable touring motorcycle.

While currently, only the adventure variant with a 21-inch front wheel is available in India, Suzuki is considering bringing the road variant to the market if there is sufficient demand. This strategy could help Suzuki attract customers who are considering the Kawasaki Versys 650, a popular competitor in the segment.

The V-Strom 800DE Tour's focus on touring and practicality makes it a compelling option for riders seeking a capable and versatile motorcycle for long-distance journeys, the company claims

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2024, 06:58 AM IST
