Suzuki V-Strom 800DE hits Indian market: Key highlights

Suzuki has launched its latest adventure motorcycle in India, the V-Strom 800DE. Priced at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes competing with rivals such as the Honda Transalp XL750, BMW F850 GS and the Triumph Tiger 900. The new motorcycle is now the Japanese two-wheeler band's flagship adventure motorcycle in the Indian market.

The Indian adventure motorcycle market has been witnessing an influx of new products with bigger and more powerful engines over the last few years. The all-new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes as a testimony to that trend. Suzuki's latest adventure tourer comes positioned between the V-Strom 650 and the V-Strom 1050.

Here are the key highlights of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE.