Suzuki V-Strom 800DE hits Indian market: Key highlights

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM
Suzuki has launched its latest adventure motorcycle in India, the V-Strom 800DE. Priced at 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes competing with rivals such as the Honda Transalp XL750, BMW F850 GS and the Triumph Tiger 900. The new motorcycle is now the Japanese two-wheeler band's flagship adventure motorcycle in the Indian market.

Also Read : Suzuki V-Strom 800DE launched in India. What else can you buy?

The Indian adventure motorcycle market has been witnessing an influx of new products with bigger and more powerful engines over the last few years. The all-new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes as a testimony to that trend. Suzuki's latest adventure tourer comes positioned between the V-Strom 650 and the V-Strom 1050.

Here are the key highlights of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE.

1Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Design

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes with a practical and rugged design. Being an adventure motorcycle the V-Strom 800DE has been designed purposefully. The motorcycle sports a tall riding stance like other adventure motorcycles in the block. It gets a vertically stacked LED headlamp, topped by an adjustable and transparent visor. The secondary beak below gives it an aggressive styling. The high ground clearance, long travelling suspension setup, upward facing raised exhaust muzzle, and sleek body altogether enhance the motorcycle's visual appeal as well as the riding practicality required for an adventure model, enabling it to tackle rough terrains without much hassle.

2Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Colours

Suzuki Motorcycle India offers the all-new V-Strom 800DE in three different paint options. These are Champion Yellow, Glass Mat Mechanical Gray, and Glass Sparkle Black. The motorcycle wears contrasting colours enhancing its visual appeal.

3Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Features

Being a big adventure bike, the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes with a host of premium features aided by advanced technologies. The motorcycle sports an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, an LED taillight, a five-inch colour TFT display, and a USB charging port. Besides that, it also gets features such as a drive mode selector, traction control system with Gravel mode, ride-by-wire, bi-directional quick-shifter, ABS, low RPM assist, and the Suzuki Easy Start System. This range of electronic aids should make it convenient for the rider to get used to the motorcycle's capabilities.

4Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Powertrain

The all-new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes powered by a twin-cylinder 776 cc liquid-cooled engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This power mill churns out 84 bhp peak power at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of maximum torque at 6,800 rpm.

5Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Wheel, brake & suspension

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE adventure motorcycle comes running on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels, which are wrapped with meaty block pattern tyres. The motorcycle gets dual front discs and a single rear disc for braking purposes. For suspension duty, the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE gets Showa sourced upside down front forks and a monoshock at rear.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

