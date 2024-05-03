XUV300 vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.