Tata Nexon Facelift vs Mahindra XUV300: Which one to choose

Tata Motors has unveiled the Nexon facelift in India, which comes with a completely redesigned approach compared to the pre-facelift version. Also, making the popular compact SUV more appealing is a wide range of premium features inside the cabin. Overall, the Nexon facelift comes with a visually appealing design and a host of new advanced tech-enabled features. Clearly, Tata Motors left no stone unturned in re-energising the Nexon SUV to compete with its rivals in a better manner.

One of the most competitive SUVs against the Tata Nexon is the Mahindra XUV300. Among other models that compete with Tata Nexon are the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. The homegrown car brand is all set to unveil the pricing of the new Tata Nexon facelift on September 14. Ahead of that, the automaker has started receiving bookings for the Nexon facelift.

Here is a spec sheet-based comparison between the Tata Nexon facelift and Mahindra XUV300.

Tata Nexon Facelift vs Mahindra XUV300: Specification

Despite the significant update on the design front and new features' introduction to the Tata Nexon, the facelifted version of the compact SUV comes retaining the same engine options. However, the transmission options have increased.

The Tata Nexon facelift comes available in both petrol and diesel options, drawing energy from a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit, respectively. The petrol engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque. The diesel motor is capable of generating 113 bhp of peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for the Nexon facelift include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic gearbox and a seven-speed DCT.

Mahindra XUV300 comes as the homegrown automaker's take in the compact SUV segment and it has been one of the key revenue churners for the automaker since its launch in India. Just like the Tata Nexon facelift, Mahindra XUV300 too is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. There are two different 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engines on offer, while a 1.5-litre diesel engine too is on offer for this SUV.

The 1.2-litre TCMPFi turbo-petrol engine churns out 108 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.2-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol motor generates 128 bhp of peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. The diesel motor pumps out 115 bhp peak power and 300 Nm torque. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.

