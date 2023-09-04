Tata Nexon facelift SUV bookings open. To launch on this date

Tata Motors has opened the bookings for the Nexon facelift SUV from today. The new Nexon can be booked online through Tata Motors' official website or at any dealership across India at a token amount of ₹11,000. The price of the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV will be officially announced on September 14. The deliveries are expected to start soon after to meet with demands ahead of the festive season. The new Nexon SUV will renew its rivalry in the sub-compact segment with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet among others.

The 2023 Nexon facelift SUV is available for booking in 11 different variants. Tata has changed the nomenclature of its variants. Instead of naming them with X as before, Tata Motors has given names to each variant. These include Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S). It will be available in six colour options including Fearless Purple, Pure Gray, Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Daytona Gray and Pristine White.

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift SUV will continue to be powered the same petrol and diesel engine options. However, the choice of transmission units are now more than ever. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which can generate 120 hp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque, now comes mated to as many as four transmission choices. These include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic and the new 7-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters. The 1.5-litre diesel unit, which can generate 115 hp of power and 160 Nm of peak torque, is offered with the same set of six-speed manual and six-speed AMT gearbox choices.

In its new avatar, the 2023 Nexon SUV looks sportier with its design inspired by the carmaker's Curvv Concept showcased earlier. It gets new LED signature DRLs which come with sequential pattern. The SUV also gets a new LED split headlight unit. The grille has also been reworked and is now bigger to make the Nexon facelift look bolder. The bumper has also been updated with chrome garnish. At the rear, the SUV gets a reworked LED taillight unit with an LED bar running across the width of the vehicle.

The interior of the Nexon SUV has also been heavily upgraded. It now offers a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel setup. The panel, which houses mounted touch-based controls and the Tata Motors logo, are illuminated. The floating infotainment screen, measuring 10.25 inches, has been borrowed from the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition. The display is compatible with Tata's iRA connected car technology. The digital driver display, which is of the same size, has been updated too with customisable navigation feature.

Other new features in the Nexon facelift SUV include a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats which also get height adjustability feature for the first time. It will also offer wireless charging, automatic climate control, electric sunroof and cruise control feature among others.

In terms of safety, the new Nexon SUV will come with six airbags as standard, front parking sensors, ISOFIX seat mounts for children and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

