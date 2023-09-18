HT Auto
Mahindra Thar 5-door, new XUV300 spotted testing together in Ladakh

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to drive in two new SUVs to India soon. The carmaker has been recently spotted testing both of them together in Ladakh. The XUV300 sub-compact SUV is likely to be the first among the two to be launched this year. The five-door Thar SUV, a larger version of the iconic off-roader aimed to take on Maruti Jimny, is expected to launch next year. The images of the two test mules have been shared widely on social media, revealing key details about the two upcoming SUVs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM
Mahindra Thar 5-door XUV300
The upcoming Thar five-door SUV and the facelift version of the sub-compact XUV300 SUV have been spotted being tested together in Ladakh by Mahindra. (Image courtesy: Facebook/Bhaskar Datta)
Mahindra Thar 5-door XUV300
The upcoming Thar five-door SUV and the facelift version of the sub-compact XUV300 SUV have been spotted being tested together in Ladakh by Mahindra. (Image courtesy: Facebook/Bhaskar Datta)

The XUV300 facelift SUV test mule gives almost nothing away, except the taillights. Mahindra is likely to tweak the light set-up at the rear. The SUV could also get a connected LED light bar too along with a tweaked bumper. The overall proportion of the rear section is likely to remain similar to the existing model. Mahindra has seen testing the new XUV300 SUV a number of times. The SUV is expected to get several tweaks on the outside. These may include a redesigned grille, bonnet and bumper. The SUV is also likely to get a new C-shaped LED DRL besides redesigned alloy wheels.

The interior of the XUV300 facelift version has also been spied partially. It is expected to get a new free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit along with a redesigned centre console. Most other elements inside are likely to remain similar to the current generation XUV300. Mahindra is liklely to keep faith in the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines for the upcoming sub-compact SUV.

Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
The Thar five-door SUV gives away its new taillight setup more prominently than ever. Previous spy shots also confirm the square-shaped taillights along with additional LED brake light units, turn indicators, and rear parking lights. Mahindra is likely to keep the upcoming Thar's design more or less similar to the three-door version, except for the addition of two doors. The interior of the SUV is likely to come with updated the same 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that was introduced in the Scorpio-N SUV. Under the hood, Mahindra is expected to continue with the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines to power the SUV.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST

