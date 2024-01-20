XUV300 is a 5 seater SUV which has 19 variants. The price of XUV300 W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.41 Lakhs. The XUV300 is a 5 seater SUV which has 19 variants. The price of XUV300 W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone is 42 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 Turbo Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1500-2500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 42 litres BootSpace: 257 litres ...Read MoreRead Less