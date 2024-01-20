Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMahindraXUV300W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone

Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone

4 out of 5
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20
4 out of 5
17.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV300 Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all XUV300 specs and features

XUV300 W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone Latest Updates

XUV300 is a 5 seater SUV which has 19 variants. The price of XUV300 W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.41 Lakhs. The

  • Engine Type: 1.5 Turbo
  • Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1500-2500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 42 litres
  • BootSpace: 257 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone Price

    W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone
    ₹17.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,75,500
    RTO
    1,96,438
    Insurance
    68,325
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,40,763
    EMI@37,416/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 Turbo
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    13.89 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    300 Nm @ 1500-2500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    115 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
    Rear Suspension
    Twist beam suspension with coil spring
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2600 mm
    Height
    1627 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Bootspace
    257 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    42 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone EMI
    EMI33,674 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,66,686
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,66,686
    Interest Amount
    4,53,766
    Payable Amount
    20,20,452

    Mahindra XUV300 other Variants

    W2 1.2 Petrol
    ₹9.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,99,000
    RTO
    64,930
    Insurance
    43,428
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,07,858
    EMI@19,513/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    W4 1.2 Petrol
    ₹9.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W6 1.2 Petrol
    ₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W4 1.5 Diesel
    ₹12.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W6 1.2 Petrol AMT
    ₹12.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    W6 1.5 Diesel
    ₹13.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W8 1.2 Petrol
    ₹13.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W8 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹13.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W6 1.5 Diesel AMT
    ₹14.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol
    ₹14.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W8(O) 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹14.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W8 1.5 Diesel
    ₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W8 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
    ₹15.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol AMT
    ₹15.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol AMT Dual Tone
    ₹15.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel
    ₹16.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W8(O) 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
    ₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT
    ₹17.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Mahindra XUV300 Alternatives

    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet X Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT

    7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV300 vs Sonet

    Popular SUV Cars

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brezza Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    14.03 - 26.57 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mahindra Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    McLaren 750S

    McLaren 750S

    5.91 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    1.32 - 1.37 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta 2024

    Hyundai Creta 2024

    10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    12 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra XUV500 2024

    Mahindra XUV500 2024

    12 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details