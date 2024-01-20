XUV300 is a 5 seater SUV which has 19 variants. The price of XUV300 W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol AMT in Delhi is Rs. 15.39 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission XUV300 is a 5 seater SUV which has 19 variants. The price of XUV300 W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol AMT in Delhi is Rs. 15.39 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol AMT is 42 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Turbo Max Torque: 200 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 42 litres BootSpace: 257 litres ...Read MoreRead Less