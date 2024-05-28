HT Auto
Tata Altroz Racer revs up for June launch. Here’s what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2024, 06:33 AM
  • Tata Altroz Racer will come as a sporty avatar of the premium hatchback, which will challenge the Hyundai i20 N Line.
Tata Altroz Racer
Unlike the standard Altroz iTurbo, which is equipped with a 110 bhp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Altroz Racer will be powered by the Nexon’s 120 bhp, 1.2-litre unit, offering an additional 10 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. (REUTERS)
Tata Altroz Racer
Unlike the standard Altroz iTurbo, which is equipped with a 110 bhp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Altroz Racer will be powered by the Nexon’s 120 bhp, 1.2-litre unit, offering an additional 10 bhp and 30 Nm of torque.

After much anticipation, the Tata Altroz Racer is finally expected to be launched in June 2024. This sportier version of Tata’s premium hatchback will feature a more powerful engine, distinctive exterior design, and enhanced equipment compared to the standard Altroz.

The Altroz Racer was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, will retain the sporty aesthetics seen at the event. The production model is expected to include a blacked-out bonnet, roof, and ORVMs, along with dual white racing stripes running along the bonnet and roof, giving it a striking and aggressive look.

Watch: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo: First drive review

Inside, the Altroz Racer will receive significant upgrades. The cabin will feature a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional amenities will include ventilated front seats, an air purifier, voice-enabled sunroof control, wireless charging, auto climate control, and a 360-degree camera. The interior will boast an all-black theme with leather seat upholstery, accented by red stitching and detailing.

Also Read : Curvv EV: Tata banking on premium electric SUV to pave its course ahead

The biggest change for the Altroz Racer over the standard Altrozx would be under the hood. Unlike the standard Altroz iTurbo, which is equipped with a 110 bhp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Altroz Racer will be powered by the Nexon’s 120 bhp, 1.2-litre unit, offering an additional 10 bhp and 30 Nm of torque.

This enhanced performance will place the Altroz Racer in direct competition with the Hyundai i20 N Line, which features a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 bhp and 172 Nm. The Altroz Racer is expected to come exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Altroz Racer is anticipated to be priced higher than the iTurbo, which is currently in the 9.20 lakh–10.10 lakh (ex-showroom) range. This pricing will position it against rivals like the Hyundai i20 N Line which is priced between 10 lakh to 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for manual variants and 11.15 lakh to 12.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for automatic trims.

First Published Date: 28 May 2024, 06:33 AM IST
