The 2024 Audi Q8 facelift has made its global debut with new tech.

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 07, 2023

Audi has pulled the wraps off the new Q8 facelift globally. The  flagship coupe SUV gets cosmetic enhancements including new headlights, bumper and grille

There are new L-shaped inserts on the grille, surrounded by gloss black bezel. The bumpers get larger air intakes 

The headlamp gets new digital DRLs with 24 LEDs and high-powered laser diode. The SUV now uses HD Matrix LED laser lights for the high beam function

The rear gets new OLED taillights with “coming home” and “leaving home” sequences along with dynamic turn indicators

The cabin remains identical to the outgoing Q8 with new seat upholstery with different stitching and inlay patterns 

The UI incorporates an expanded app store with third-party music apps like Spotify and Amazon Music, while the Virtual Cockpit displays the 360-degree camera

Power comes from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder TFSI and TDI engine options, depending on the market. India will only get the petrol when the Q8 facelift arrives sometime next year

Audi has also introduced the more powerful SQ8 facelift with a chrome-induced front,. Power comes from the 4.0-litre V8 tuned for 500 bhp & 770 Nm

All engines are paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission with power going to all four wheels via Quattro AWD
