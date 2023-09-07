Audi has pulled the wraps off the new Q8 facelift globally. The flagship coupe SUV gets cosmetic enhancements including new headlights, bumper and grille
There are new L-shaped inserts on the grille, surrounded by gloss black bezel. The bumpers get larger air intakes
The headlamp gets new digital DRLs with 24 LEDs and high-powered laser diode. The SUV now uses HD Matrix LED laser lights for the high beam function
The rear gets new OLED taillights with “coming home” and “leaving home” sequences along with dynamic turn indicators
The cabin remains identical to the outgoing Q8 with new seat upholstery with different stitching and inlay patterns
The UI incorporates an expanded app store with third-party music apps like Spotify and Amazon Music, while the Virtual Cockpit displays the 360-degree camera
Power comes from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder TFSI and TDI engine options, depending on the market. India will only get the petrol when the Q8 facelift arrives sometime next year
Audi has also introduced the more powerful SQ8 facelift with a chrome-induced front,. Power comes from the 4.0-litre V8 tuned for 500 bhp & 770 Nm
All engines are paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission with power going to all four wheels via Quattro AWD