2024 Audi Q8 facelift debuts with new laser lights & tech updates; India-bound

Five years after it first arrived, Audi AG has updated the Q8 coupe SUV with a mid-lifecycle update. The Ingolstadt automaker’s flagship SUV has received a nip and tuck for 2024 that brings cosmetic enhancements, new tech and more features as well. The Audi Q8 and SQ8 facelifts have been unveiled for now, while the revised RS Q8 facelift will break cover at a later date. The 2024 Audi Q8 facelift will make its way to India in the near future.

The 2024 Audi Q8 facelift sports a revised single-frame grille that now sports octagonal elements. The air intakes have grown larger even on the stock Q8 facelift, which adds to the sportiness of the coupe SUV with a bold new look. The grille surrounds are finished in gloss black which further gives the model a leaner and more athletic look.

The 2024 Audi Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck to the styling for a fresh new look. The grille has been revised and the bumpers now get larger air intakes

Audi has also made major updates to the lighting system on the Q8 facelift with the new high-intensity LED headlights. Alternatively, customers can opt for the Matrix LED headlight setup as well. Moreover, the luxury coupe SUV now comes with HD Matrix LED headlights with laser light technology for the high beam function. Audi says the feature will automatically turn on at 70 kmph and can be configured for four lighting signatures when you start the car.

Audi has also updated the rear with the new OLED taillights, similar to the A8 L sedan and Q5 SUV. The LED taillights get ‘coming home’ and ‘leaving home’ sequences along with dynamic turn indicators. The OLEDs will also automatically activate themselves whenever the car behind gets closer within two metres of a stationary Q8 in a bid to make the luxury offering more visible. Other upgrades include three new paint options and five new alloy wheels sized between 21-23 inches.

The cabin layout remains largely the same barring for the new upholstery options and inlays

The 2024 Audi Q8 facelift’s cabin gets new upholstery options and inlays including fine grain ash, carbon twill, and aluminium linear silver grey for a fresh new look. It continues to get the dual-screen centre console with the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument console. Power on the Q8 facelift will come from the 3.0-litre TFSI turbo petrol engine tuned for 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, which will help the coupe SUV sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph (electronically limited).

Certain markets will also get the 3.0-litre TDI diesel motor with 228 bhp and 500 Nm on the 45 TDI trim, while the 50 TDI trim packs 282 bhp and 600 Nm with a top speed of 241 kmph. The 2024 Audi SQ8 will draw power from the 4.0-litre V8 turbo petrol engine with 500 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque and will be able to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The unit comes with cylinder deactivation for enhanced fuel efficiency. Power goes to all four wheels via Quattro AWD and an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission.

The Audi Q8 facelift is likely to arrive in India sometime next year, followed by the manic RS Q8 facelift as well

The 2024 Audi Q8 and SQ8 facelifts will arrive in Europe later this year and bookings are set to open later this month. Expect the luxury coupe SUVs to arrive in India sometime next year joining the recently updated Q8 e-tron SUV and Sportback, which arrived last month.

