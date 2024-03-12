2025 Audi A3 facelift breaks cover with subtle upgrades & new crossover version

Audi AG has pulled the wraps off the 2025 A3 facelift bringing subtle yet significant updates to the popular seller. The 2025 Audi A3 facelift arrives with new styling, more standard equipment and new materials in the cabin. The A3 continues to be offered as a sedan, while there’s a new A3 allstreet that is more of a crossover between an estate and an SUV. The latter also gets a slightly rugged appearance along with 30 mm of extra ground clearance over the sedan.

The 2025 Audi A3 facelift gets a new hexagonal, frameless singleframe grille that’s new flatter and wider. The model looks more imposing from the front, along with redesigned headlights with Matrix LED lighting and four selectable signature LED DRLs. The revised front spoiler connects the two intakes on the sides of the new bumper and makes the model appear lower.

Also Read : Audi plans complete takeover of Sauber F1 team: Report

The 2025 Audi A3 facelift continues to sport a compact appearance with the nip and tuck bringing a fresh appeal

Meanwhile, the new Audi A3 allstreet gets a more rugged appearance. The model gets dark rocker side skirts, and wider wheel arches to accommodate the larger 17-inch wheels, as against the 16-inch alloys on the sedan. The suspension on the A3 allstreet also features a 15 mm higher ride height for added comfort.

The cabin on the new Audi A3 has also received subtle revisions to the aesthetics. This includes a new design for the gear shifter, air vents, new lighting, and fabric inlays made out of 100 per cent recycled polyester. The cabin comes with a new three-spoke steering wheel, while there are new finishes across the cabin for a refreshed look. The A3 range now comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Audi Virtual Cockpit. There are also two USB-C charging ports, and an updated MMI unit with voice command, Amazon Alexa compatibility and more.

The cabin gets new a design for the gear shifter and air vents, along with a revised steering wheel, and more standard equipment

Other features on the A3 facelift include adaptive cruise assist, high-beam assist, dual-zone climate control, as well as Audi Pre-sense with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Engine options on the model include the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid turbo petrol and the 2.0-litre turbo diesel, both churning out 148 bhp and paired to the 7-speed S-tronic automatic transmission. Audi says a plug-in hybrid version will be added to the lineup at the end of the year.

The 2025 Audi A3 allstreet gets a raised suspension by 15 mm, while the ground clearance has gone up by 30 mm. It also gets larger wheels and side skirts for a rugged look

Audi has announced no plans to bring the A3 back to India. The model used to be extremely popular nearly a decade ago and was later replaced by the Q2 for a brief period as its most accessible offering. The Audi sedan range now starts with the A4 sedan in the country.

