HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Registers 4% Sales Growth In August, Iqube Clocks Best Ever Monthly Volumes

TVS registers 4% sales growth in August, iQube clocks best-ever monthly volumes

TVS Motor Company reported its sales for August 2023 and the company sold a cumulative (domestic + exports) 345,848 units last month, registering a four per cent increase in year-on-year volumes. The company’s two-wheeler sales stood at 332,110 units last month, registering a growth of five per cent over 315,539 units sold in August 2022. Moreover, the TVS iQube registered its best-ever monthly sales in August.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2023, 09:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The TVS iQube registered its best-ever monthly sales with 23,887 units sold in August this year
The TVS iQube registered its best-ever monthly sales with 23,887 units sold in August this year

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by seven per cent at 256,619 units in August 2023, against 239,325 units sold in August 2022. Motorcycles contributed 153,047 units to two-wheeler sales last month, down by 2.59 per cent over 157,118 units sold during the same period last year. Scooter sales grew by 17 per cent during the same period up to 142,502 units in August this year, over 121,866 units sold during the same period last year.

Also Read : Ola Electric sales grow four times in August

TVS also announced that the iQube electric scooter clocked the highest monthly sales in August 2023 with 23,887 units sold. That’s a whole 440 per cent increase in volumes when compared to 4,418 units sold in August this year. The company further noted that the order book for the iQube continues to be healthy.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹ 1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Gt Force Drive Plus (HT Auto photo)
Gt Force Drive Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
₹ 1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
M2go Civitas (HT Auto photo)
M2go Civitas
₹1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
₹ 1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3
₹ 1.05 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

TVS’ exports saw a marginal drop in volumes last month with 87,515 units sold, as against 93,111 units in August 2022, registering a six per cent decline. Two-wheeler exports stood at 75,491 units in August 2023 as against 76,214 units in August 2022, remaining flat year-on-year. Lastly, three-wheeler sales stood at 13,738 units in August 2023 as against 18,248 units a year ago, registering a 24.72 per cent drop in volumes annually.

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2023, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: two wheeler sales two wheeler sales 2023 TVS sales TVS iQube sales TVS iQube

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
57% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,299 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.