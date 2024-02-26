HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Hlx 150f Launched Internationally As Hlx Range Sales Cross 3.5 Million Mark

TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2024, 15:20 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new TVS HLX 150F brings a new and more powerful motorcycle with a new ecothrust engine, safety features and an improved suspension.
TVS HLX 150F
The TVS HLX 150F comes with a host of upgrades for international markets as the 150 cc commuter crosses the 3.5 million sales mark
TVS HLX 150F
The TVS HLX 150F comes with a host of upgrades for international markets as the 150 cc commuter crosses the 3.5 million sales mark

TVS Motor Company has launched the new HLX 150F in international markets as it celebrates 10 years of the HLX brand. The TVS HLX line was launched in Africa a decade ago and is now on sale in 50 countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia. The new TVS HLX 150F brings a more powerful motorcycle with a larger capacity engine, which the company says gets a new ‘ecothrust’ engine, new safety features and an improved suspension. The bike also gets new colours and graphics.

The new TVS HLX 150F gets a trapezoidal LED headlamp, a pillion handle rail for better grip along with a rear load carrier, tubeless tyres for lightweight and stability, a semi-digital speedometer, and a front disc brake. The motorcycle gets a commuter stance and gets a spirited look with new graphics, three colour choices and a black base theme.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125
125 cc 104 Kmph 67.0 kmpl
₹80,000
View Details
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS NTORQ 125
124.8 cc 98 kmph 47 kmpl
₹ 84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 180
177.0 cc 113 kmph 45 kmpl
₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Compare
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
TVS Ronin
225.9 cc 120 kmph 42.95 kmpl
₹ 1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Creon (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Creon
40 Ah 115 Kmph 80 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
View Details
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube Electric
4.56 kWh 78 kmph 100 km
₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : TVS to invest 5,000 crore towards new technologies, focus on clean mobility

TVS HLX 150F
TVS has international presence in over 80 countries globally across Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe
TVS HLX 150F
TVS has international presence in over 80 countries globally across Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe

The company also claims a new seat style on the HLX 150F. The new 150 cc ecothrust engine comes with IOC technology, which TVS claims provides better power, better fuel economy, longer engine life and lower maintenance. Do note that TVS does not sell the HLX in India and the motorcycle is relegated to export markets only.

Speaking about the success of the HLX range, Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business - TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS HLX has become an article of faith, an everyday companion of 3.5 million customers. We launched it in 2013 and within six years, it had a million customers. In the next four years, including the tough period of the pandemic, it more than doubled its customer base. We couldn’t have been happier. We express our deepest gratitude to our customers, our business partners, employees and all the stakeholders for their confidence in TVSM’s engineering, its quality and service standards. We are celebrating the milestone by launching the TVS HLX 150F – a product that has been shaped by some very specific insights provided by our customers."

TVS has a strong presence overseas and retails its two-wheelers in over 80 countries including Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe. The company’s exports comprise nearly 25 per cent of the overall business.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2024, 15:20 PM IST
TAGS: TVS HLX TVS HLX 150F TVS Motor Company TVS Exports

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.