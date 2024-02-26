TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark

TVS Motor Company has launched the new HLX 150F in international markets as it celebrates 10 years of the HLX brand. The TVS HLX line was launched in Africa a decade ago and is now on sale in 50 countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia. The new TVS HLX 150F brings a more powerful motorcycle with a larger capacity engine, which the company says gets a new ‘ecothrust’ engine, new safety features and an improved suspension. The bike also gets new colours and graphics.

The new TVS HLX 150F gets a trapezoidal LED headlamp, a pillion handle rail for better grip along with a rear load carrier, tubeless tyres for lightweight and stability, a semi-digital speedometer, and a front disc brake. The motorcycle gets a commuter stance and gets a spirited look with new graphics, three colour choices and a black base theme.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING TVS Fiero 125 125 cc 104 Kmph 67.0 kmpl ₹80,000 View Details TVS NTORQ 125 124.8 cc 98 kmph 47 kmpl ₹ 84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS Apache RTR 180 177.0 cc 113 kmph 45 kmpl ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Compare TVS Ronin 225.9 cc 120 kmph 42.95 kmpl ₹ 1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING TVS Creon 40 Ah 115 Kmph 80 km ₹ 1.20 Lakhs View Details TVS iQube Electric 4.56 kWh 78 kmph 100 km ₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : TVS to invest ₹5,000 crore towards new technologies, focus on clean mobility

TVS has international presence in over 80 countries globally across Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe

The company also claims a new seat style on the HLX 150F. The new 150 cc ecothrust engine comes with IOC technology, which TVS claims provides better power, better fuel economy, longer engine life and lower maintenance. Do note that TVS does not sell the HLX in India and the motorcycle is relegated to export markets only.

Speaking about the success of the HLX range, Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business - TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS HLX has become an article of faith, an everyday companion of 3.5 million customers. We launched it in 2013 and within six years, it had a million customers. In the next four years, including the tough period of the pandemic, it more than doubled its customer base. We couldn’t have been happier. We express our deepest gratitude to our customers, our business partners, employees and all the stakeholders for their confidence in TVSM’s engineering, its quality and service standards. We are celebrating the milestone by launching the TVS HLX 150F – a product that has been shaped by some very specific insights provided by our customers."

TVS has a strong presence overseas and retails its two-wheelers in over 80 countries including Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe. The company’s exports comprise nearly 25 per cent of the overall business.

First Published Date: