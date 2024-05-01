Best Aftek Motors Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Aftek Motors Etwo ₹ 59,990 Aftek Motors Eone ₹ 79,990 Aftek Motors Elmo ₹ 1.1 Lakhs Aftek Motors Etwo ₹ 59,990 Aftek Motors Eone ₹ 79,990

In India, there are 3 Aftek Motors Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Aftek Motors Etwo, Aftek Motors Eone, Aftek Motors Elmo, Aftek Motors Etwo, Aftek Motors Eone. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 59,990. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.