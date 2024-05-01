Best Aftek Motors Bikes

In India, there are 3 Aftek Motors Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Aftek Motors Etwo, Aftek Motors Eone, Aftek Motors Elmo, Aftek Motors Etwo, Aftek Motors Eone. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 59,990. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Aftek Motors Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Aftek Motors Etwo ₹ 59,990
Aftek Motors Eone ₹ 79,990
Aftek Motors Elmo ₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Aftek Motors Etwo ₹ 59,990
Aftek Motors Eone ₹ 79,990

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3 New Aftek Motors Bikes found

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Aftek Motors Etwo Left View
1/6

Aftek Motors Etwo

₹59,990
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Aftek Motors Eone Left View
1/6

Aftek Motors Eone

₹79,990
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Aftek Motors Elmo Left View
1/9

Aftek Motors Elmo

4.0
1
₹1.1 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
75 kmph
Range
135 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming Aftek Motors Bike

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes Front Left View
UPCOMING

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
249.0 cc
Speed
110 Kmph
Mileage
31.25 kmpl
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