Yamaha FZ-RAVE Front Right View
1/26
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Metallic Black
2/26
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Front Left View
3/26
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Front Right View
4/26
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Front View
5/26
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Left View
6/26

Yamaha FZ-RAVE STD

1.36 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Key Specs
Engine149 cc
View all FZ-RAVE specs and features

FZ-RAVE STD

FZ-RAVE STD Prices

The FZ-RAVE STD, is listed at ₹1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

FZ-RAVE STD Mileage

All variants of the FZ-RAVE offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

FZ-RAVE STD Colours

The FZ-RAVE STD is available in 2 colour options: Matte Titan, Metallic Black.

FZ-RAVE STD Engine and Transmission

The FZ-RAVE STD is powered by a 149 cc engine.

FZ-RAVE STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the FZ-RAVE's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha FZS FI V4 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.2 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 priced between ₹1.13 Lakhs - 1.14 Lakhs.

FZ-RAVE STD Specs & Features

The FZ-RAVE STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Yamaha FZ-RAVE STD Price

FZ-RAVE STD

₹1.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,500
RTO
9,560
Insurance
6,821
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,35,881
EMI@2,921/mo
Close

Yamaha FZ-RAVE STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 - 17, Rear :-140/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
57.3 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Swingarm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yamaha FZ-RAVE STD EMI
EMI2,629 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,22,292
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,22,292
Interest Amount
35,420
Payable Amount
1,57,712

