Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS125: Monthly EMI comparison

Bajaj Pulsar is one of the iconic motorcycle ranges in the Indian market, which has been in business for decades. The Bajaj Pulsar lineup has a wide range of motorcycles, and at the entry level are the N125 and NS 125 models. The Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Pulsar NS 125 have both been designed and are on sale, aiming to tap young buyers who seek the sporty feel blended with the practicality of a regular commuter, packing advanced and premium technology-aided features, available in an affordable package.

If you are planning to buy a 125 cc sporty motorcycle and both the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Pulsar NS 125 are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Pulsar NS 125, we have considered all the variants of both models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Bajaj Pular N125 ₹ 92,270 9.5% 24 months ₹ 4,237 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 LED BT ₹ 99,622 ₹ 4,574 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 LED BT ABS ₹ 106,123 ₹ 4,873

According to the calculation, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 commands a monthly EMI of ₹4,237. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI between ₹4,574 and ₹4,873, depending on the variant.

However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant being purchased, the offer and discount being applied, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

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