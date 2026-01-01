hamburger icon
Pulsar NS 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Front Right View
1/21
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Rear Right View
2/21
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Right Side View
3/21
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Left Side View
4/21
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Front Left View
5/21
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Rear Left View
View all Images
6/21

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 BT

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
122 Offers Available
Check Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Key Specs
Engine124.45 cc
View all Pulsar NS 125 specs and features

Pulsar NS 125 BT

Pulsar NS 125 BT Prices

The Pulsar NS 125 BT, is listed at ₹1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar NS 125 BT Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar NS 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar NS 125 BT Colours

The Pulsar NS 125 BT is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, Pewter Grey, Beach Blue, Red, Orange, Blue, Black.

Pulsar NS 125 BT Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar NS 125 BT is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.

Pulsar NS 125 BT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar NS 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar N125 priced between ₹94.71 Thousands - 98.71 Thousands or the Hero Xtreme 125R priced between ₹89 Thousands - 1.04 Lakhs.

Pulsar NS 125 BT Specs & Features

The Pulsar NS 125 BT has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 BT Price

Pulsar NS 125 BT

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
93,792
RTO
8,033
Insurance
6,794
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,619
EMI@2,335/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
Close

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 BT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2012 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm
Kerb Weight
144 kg
Height
1078 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
810 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.28s
Max Speed
103 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, SOHC 4-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Ei Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Mono shocks
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 BT EMI
EMI2,101 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
97,757
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
97,757
Interest Amount
28,314
Payable Amount
1,26,071

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 other Variants

Pulsar NS 125 STD

₹1.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,182
RTO
7,905
Insurance
6,764
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,851
EMI@2,297/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
Close

Pulsar NS 125 ABS

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
98,400
RTO
8,402
Insurance
6,883
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,13,685
EMI@2,444/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar NS 125vsPulsar N125
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

89,000 - 1.04 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar NS 125vs Xtreme 125R
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

80,500 - 95,600Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar NS 125vsRaider
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar NS 125vsXtreme 160R
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar NS 125vsFZ-FI V3

Popular Sports Naked Bikes

UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT600i

Benelli TNT600i

6.3 - 6.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250NK

CFMoto 250NK

1.75 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Sports Naked Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details