In Pics: 2021 TVS Raider track test review: Sporty commuter on a budget

9 Photos . Updated: 16 Sep 2021, 03:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh
The 2021 TVS Raider is based on a fresh platform and sources power from a 124 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.
TVS Raider doesn't share any of its body components or mechanicals with the existing TVS products, making it a fairly new model from the ground up.
As per TVS, it has laid special stress on the internal cooling of the engine to keep the efficiency and output high. With a claimed mileage figure of around 60-70 kmpl, the engine is already up there to meet the expectations of its target audience.
TVS Raider has a friendly, yet sporty power delivery that combined with its nimble handling makes it quite an engaging offering for the Indian roads.
At the front of the TVS Raider sits an LED headlamp with unique-looking LED DRLs placed inside the assembly. While the headlamp is LED, indicators are traditional halogen units.
The TVS Raider gets split seats and LED tail lamps at the back, to woo its target audience.
TVS Raider gets two riding modes - Eco and Power, which can be selected using the switch placed on the right side of the bar, but sadly, there is no engine kill switch.
TVS has given the Raider an electric start feature and also optional USB that is placed very conveniently near the fuel tank lid.
The TVS Raider is a very uniquely positioned product that appears to be a sportier offering but not at the cost of burning a hole in your pocket.
