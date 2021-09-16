In Pics: 2021 TVS Raider track test review: Sporty commuter on a budget 9 Photos . Updated: 16 Sep 2021, 03:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh 1/9The 2021 TVS Raider is based on a fresh platform and sources power from a 124 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. 2/9TVS Raider doesn't share any of its body components or mechanicals with the existing TVS products, making it a fairly new model from the ground up. 3/9As per TVS, it has laid special stress on the internal cooling of the engine to keep the efficiency and output high. With a claimed mileage figure of around 60-70 kmpl, the engine is already up there to meet the expectations of its target audience. 4/9TVS Raider has a friendly, yet sporty power delivery that combined with its nimble handling makes it quite an engaging offering for the Indian roads. 5/9At the front of the TVS Raider sits an LED headlamp with unique-looking LED DRLs placed inside the assembly. While the headlamp is LED, indicators are traditional halogen units. 6/9The TVS Raider gets split seats and LED tail lamps at the back, to woo its target audience. 7/9TVS Raider gets two riding modes - Eco and Power, which can be selected using the switch placed on the right side of the bar, but sadly, there is no engine kill switch. 8/9TVS has given the Raider an electric start feature and also optional USB that is placed very conveniently near the fuel tank lid. 9/9The TVS Raider is a very uniquely positioned product that appears to be a sportier offering but not at the cost of burning a hole in your pocket.