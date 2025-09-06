Renault Kwid, Kiger & Triber prices slashed by up to ₹96,000 after GST cuts
Renault has slashed prices across the range by up to ₹96,395, and this will be effective on the cars delivered made on or after September 22, 2025.
Renault India has announced it will fully pass on the benefits of GST 2.0 across its complete lineup, comprising the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. The automaker has slashed prices across the range by up to ₹96,395, and this will be effective on the cars delivered made on or after September 22, 2025. Renault joins Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Mahindra, which have passed on the benefits of the GST rate cut to customers so far.
GST 2.0: Renault Kwid, Triber, & Kiger New Prices
Under the new GST regime, the Renault Kwid now starts from ₹4.30 lakh, going up to ₹5.90 lakh, receiving a price cut between ₹40,095 and ₹54,995. The Renault Kiger starts at ₹5.76 lakh on the base trim, receiving a price cut of ₹53,695, while the top trim is now priced at ₹10.34 lakh, a reduction of ₹96,395. Lastly, the Renault Triber is now priced from ₹5.76 lakh onwards, receiving a ₹53,695 price cut on the base trim. The top-spec Triber now retails at ₹8.60 lakh, receiving a price cut of ₹80,195. All prices are ex-showroom.
|Renault Kwid Variants
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|Renault Kwid RXE MT
₹469,995
₹429,900
₹-40,095
|Renault Kwid RXL MT
₹509,995
₹466,500
₹-43,495
|Renault Kwid RXL AMT
₹554,995
₹499,900
₹-55,095
|Renault Kwid RXT MT
₹554,995
₹499,900
₹-55,095
|Renault Kwid RXT AMT
₹599,995
₹548,800
₹-51,195
|Renault Kwid Climber
₹587,995
₹537,900
₹-50,095
|Renault Kwid Climber AMT
₹632,995
₹579,000
₹-53,995
|Renault Kwid Climber DT
₹599,995
₹548,800
₹-51,195
|Renault Kwid Climber AMT DT
₹644,995
₹590,000
₹-54,995
|Renault Triber Variants
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|Renault Triber Authentic
₹629,995
₹576,300
₹-53,695
|Renault Triber Evolution
₹724,995
₹663,200
₹-61,795
|Renault Triber Techno
₹799,995
₹731,800
₹-68,195
|Renault Triber Emotion
₹864,995
₹791,200
₹-73,795
|Renault Triber Emotion AMT
₹916,995
₹838,800
₹-78,195
|Renault Triber Emotion MT DT
₹887,995
₹812,300
₹-75,695
|Renault Triber Emotion AMT DT
₹939,995
₹859,800
₹-80,195
|Renault Kiger Variants
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|Renault Kiger Authentic MT
₹629,995
₹576,300
₹-53,695
|Renault Kiger Evolution MT
₹709,995
₹649,500
₹-60,495
|Renault Kiger Evolution AMT
₹759,995
₹695,200
₹-64,795
|Renault Kiger Techno MT
₹819,995
₹750,100
₹-69,895
|Renault Kiger Techno DT MT
₹842,995
₹771,100
₹-71,895
|Renault Kiger Emotion MT
₹914,995
₹837,000
₹-77,995
|Renault Kiger Emotion DT MT
₹937,995
₹858,000
₹-79,995
|Renault Kiger Techno AMT
₹869,995
₹795,800
₹-74,195
|Renault Kiger Techno DT AMT
₹892,995
₹816,800
₹-76,195
|Renault Kiger Emotion MT 1L T
₹999,995
₹914,700
₹-85,295
|Renault Kiger Emotion DT MT 1L T
₹999,995
₹914,700
₹-85,295
|Renault Kiger Techno CVT 1L T
₹999,995
₹914,700
₹-85,295
|Renault Kiger Techno DT CVT 1L T
₹999,995
₹914,700
₹-85,295
|Renault Kiger Emotion CVT 1L T
₹1,129,995
₹1,033,600
₹-96,395
|Renault Kiger Emotion DT CVT 1L T
₹1,129,995
₹1,033,600
₹-96,395
Speaking about the price reduction, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director - Renault India, said, "Passing on the full GST 2.0 benefit is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our customers. We believe this timely initiative will not only make our cars more accessible but also energise demand during the festive season. It’s a step forward in our mission to deliver innovation, value, and trust to every Indian household."
The Renault Triber and Kiger facelifts were recently launched, bringing a host of upgrades, including new styling and additional features. The latest price revision should help make the models more attractively positioned for customers. Meanwhile, the Kwid remains one of the two entry-level cars available on the market, offering a lucrative choice for first-time budget car buyers. Renault has confirmed that the Kwid will receive subtle upgrades soon, in line with the rest of the range.
