Renault Kwid, Kiger & Triber prices slashed by up to 96,000 after GST cuts

Renault India has announced it will fully pass on the benefits of GST 2.0 across its complete lineup, comprising the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. The automaker has slashed prices across the range by up to ₹96,395, and this will be effective on the cars delivered made on or after September 22, 2025. Renault joins Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz , and Mahindra , which have passed on the benefits of the GST rate cut to customers so far.

GST 2.0: Renault Kwid, Triber, & Kiger New Prices

Under the new GST regime, the Renault Kwid now starts from ₹4.30 lakh, going up to ₹5.90 lakh, receiving a price cut between ₹40,095 and ₹54,995. The Renault Kiger starts at ₹5.76 lakh on the base trim, receiving a price cut of ₹53,695, while the top trim is now priced at ₹10.34 lakh, a reduction of ₹96,395. Lastly, the Renault Triber is now priced from ₹5.76 lakh onwards, receiving a ₹53,695 price cut on the base trim. The top-spec Triber now retails at ₹8.60 lakh, receiving a price cut of ₹80,195. All prices are ex-showroom.

Renault Kwid Variants Old Price New Price Difference Renault Kwid RXE MT ₹469,995 ₹429,900 ₹-40,095 Renault Kwid RXL MT ₹509,995 ₹466,500 ₹-43,495 Renault Kwid RXL AMT ₹554,995 ₹499,900 ₹-55,095 Renault Kwid RXT MT ₹554,995 ₹499,900 ₹-55,095 Renault Kwid RXT AMT ₹599,995 ₹548,800 ₹-51,195 Renault Kwid Climber ₹587,995 ₹537,900 ₹-50,095 Renault Kwid Climber AMT ₹632,995 ₹579,000 ₹-53,995 Renault Kwid Climber DT ₹599,995 ₹548,800 ₹-51,195 Renault Kwid Climber AMT DT ₹644,995 ₹590,000 ₹-54,995

Both the Renault Triber and Kiger facelifts were launched in the last few weeks, and the price reduction further improves the product proposition

Renault Triber Variants Old Price New Price Difference Renault Triber Authentic ₹629,995 ₹576,300 ₹-53,695 Renault Triber Evolution ₹724,995 ₹663,200 ₹-61,795 Renault Triber Techno ₹799,995 ₹731,800 ₹-68,195 Renault Triber Emotion ₹864,995 ₹791,200 ₹-73,795 Renault Triber Emotion AMT ₹916,995 ₹838,800 ₹-78,195 Renault Triber Emotion MT DT ₹887,995 ₹812,300 ₹-75,695 Renault Triber Emotion AMT DT ₹939,995 ₹859,800 ₹-80,195

Renault Kiger Variants Old Price New Price Difference Renault Kiger Authentic MT ₹629,995 ₹576,300 ₹-53,695 Renault Kiger Evolution MT ₹709,995 ₹649,500 ₹-60,495 Renault Kiger Evolution AMT ₹759,995 ₹695,200 ₹-64,795 Renault Kiger Techno MT ₹819,995 ₹750,100 ₹-69,895 Renault Kiger Techno DT MT ₹842,995 ₹771,100 ₹-71,895 Renault Kiger Emotion MT ₹914,995 ₹837,000 ₹-77,995 Renault Kiger Emotion DT MT ₹937,995 ₹858,000 ₹-79,995 Renault Kiger Techno AMT ₹869,995 ₹795,800 ₹-74,195 Renault Kiger Techno DT AMT ₹892,995 ₹816,800 ₹-76,195 Renault Kiger Emotion MT 1L T ₹999,995 ₹914,700 ₹-85,295 Renault Kiger Emotion DT MT 1L T ₹999,995 ₹914,700 ₹-85,295 Renault Kiger Techno CVT 1L T ₹999,995 ₹914,700 ₹-85,295 Renault Kiger Techno DT CVT 1L T ₹999,995 ₹914,700 ₹-85,295 Renault Kiger Emotion CVT 1L T ₹1,129,995 ₹1,033,600 ₹-96,395 Renault Kiger Emotion DT CVT 1L T ₹1,129,995 ₹1,033,600 ₹-96,395

Speaking about the price reduction, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director - Renault India, said, "Passing on the full GST 2.0 benefit is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our customers. We believe this timely initiative will not only make our cars more accessible but also energise demand during the festive season. It’s a step forward in our mission to deliver innovation, value, and trust to every Indian household."

The Renault Triber and Kiger facelifts were recently launched, bringing a host of upgrades, including new styling and additional features. The latest price revision should help make the models more attractively positioned for customers. Meanwhile, the Kwid remains one of the two entry-level cars available on the market, offering a lucrative choice for first-time budget car buyers. Renault has confirmed that the Kwid will receive subtle upgrades soon, in line with the rest of the range.

