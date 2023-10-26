HT Auto
Renault Kardian unveiled globally, takes inspiration by Kiger. Check details

After a few teasers, Renault has taken the wraps off its new Kardian SUV in the global market. The new SUV is developed for emerging markets such as South America. It is expected that Renault will first launch the Kardian in Brazil. In terms of positioning, the Kardian does seem like it sits above the Kiger that is on sale in the Indian market.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM
Renault Kardian
Renault Kardian measures 4.12 metres in length.
Renault Kardian
Renault Kardian measures 4.12 metres in length.

Powering the Renault Kardian is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that puts out 123 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 220 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine also features a Stop and Start system that helps improve fuel efficiency. When compared, the Kiger in India comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that process 99 bhp of max power and 160 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a CVT automatic transmission.

In terms of design, the Kardian comes with a split headlamp setup in the front and a flat bonnet. To enhance the SUV appeal, there is plastic cladding on the side, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna and roof rails. Then there is the rear which looks very similar to the India-spec Kiger.

Watch: Renault Kiger SUV: Pros and cons

Where the Kardian is ahead of the Kiger, is in terms of features. It comes with ambient lighting that changes according to the driving mode, 13 Advanced Driver Aids System, 6 airbags, Blind Spot Warning, 360-degree parking camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Frontal collision warning, Electronic Stability Control, active emergency braking systems and speed limiter.

Renault Kardian is based on the CMF platform and it measures 4.12 metres in length. The CMF platform is modular so it can spawn cars with lengths of between 4 to 5 metres and wheelbase of between 2.6 to 3 metres. The boot space of the Kardian measures 410 litres.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: Kardian

