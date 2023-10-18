Renault rolls out special offers for the festive season, benefits up to 65,000 on Kwid, Triber & Kiger

Renault India has rolled out special offers and benefits for the festive season. With the buying sentiment growing around the auspicious period, the special offers extend to the Renault Kwid , Triber and Kiger models. The Kwid and Triber get benefits of up to ₹50,000, while the Renault Kiger offers benefits of up to ₹65,000.

On the Renault Kwid, the offers include cash benefits of up to ₹20,000, exchange benefits of up to ₹20,000 and additional loyalty benefits. Similarly, the Renault Kiger gets cash benefits of up to ₹25,000, exchange benefits of up to ₹20,000, along with additional loyalty benefits. Lastly, the Renault Triber gets cash benefits of up to ₹20,000, exchange benefits of up to ₹20,000, as well as additional loyalty benefits.

The additional loyalty benefits extend to Renault’s India’s existing nine lakh strong customer base. Furthermore, the automaker has announced a special loyalty package for existing customers that includes a complimentary third-year warranty, a 3-year maintenance package and three years of roadside assistance. This is in addition to the cash benefits available on either car.

Speaking about the special offers, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales & Marketing - Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), said, “We are thrilled to announce our exclusive festive season offers on our three incredible models - Triber, Kiger, and Kwid. At Renault India, we are dedicated to making this festive season even more special for our customers. These benefits are a token of our appreciation for their continued trust and support. We invite everyone to come and experience the joy of driving a Renault this festive season!"

For corporate customers too, Renault India is offering special offers. This includes an additional cash discount of up to ₹12,000, for the approved list of corporates and PSUs. Rural customers including farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members also get an additional cash discount of up to ₹5,000.

Lastly, existing customers who refer Renault cars to their friends and family stand a chance to get benefits of up to ₹10,000. Referrals can be shared on the digital tools made available by Renault via the mobile app, website or Renault Virtual Assistant.

