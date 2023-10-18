Renault rolls out special offers for the festive season, benefits up to 65,000 on Kwid, Triber & Kiger

HT Auto
Renault India has rolled out special offers and benefits for the festive season. With the buying sentiment growing around the auspicious period, the special offers extend to the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger models. The Kwid and Triber get benefits of up to 50,000, while the Renault Kiger offers benefits of up to 65,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Oct 2023, 14:00 PM
The offers extend to the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger, with benefits for private and corporate buyers, and special discounts for rural customers
The offers extend to the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger, with benefits for private and corporate buyers, and special discounts for rural customers

On the Renault Kwid, the offers include cash benefits of up to 20,000, exchange benefits of up to 20,000 and additional loyalty benefits. Similarly, the Renault Kiger gets cash benefits of up to 25,000, exchange benefits of up to 20,000, along with additional loyalty benefits. Lastly, the Renault Triber gets cash benefits of up to 20,000, exchange benefits of up to 20,000, as well as additional loyalty benefits.

The discounts include cash and exchange benefits as well as additional loyalty offers
The discounts include cash and exchange benefits as well as additional loyalty offers

The additional loyalty benefits extend to Renault’s India’s existing nine lakh strong customer base. Furthermore, the automaker has announced a special loyalty package for existing customers that includes a complimentary third-year warranty, a 3-year maintenance package and three years of roadside assistance. This is in addition to the cash benefits available on either car.

Speaking about the special offers, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales & Marketing - Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), said, “We are thrilled to announce our exclusive festive season offers on our three incredible models - Triber, Kiger, and Kwid. At Renault India, we are dedicated to making this festive season even more special for our customers. These benefits are a token of our appreciation for their continued trust and support. We invite everyone to come and experience the joy of driving a Renault this festive season!"

For corporate customers too, Renault India is offering special offers. This includes an additional cash discount of up to 12,000, for the approved list of corporates and PSUs. Rural customers including farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members also get an additional cash discount of up to 5,000.

Lastly, existing customers who refer Renault cars to their friends and family stand a chance to get benefits of up to 10,000. Referrals can be shared on the digital tools made available by Renault via the mobile app, website or Renault Virtual Assistant.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2023, 13:58 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Triber Renault Kwid Renault Kiger Renault Renault India Renault offers

