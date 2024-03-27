Renault-Nissan previews four new SUVs for India, 5 & 7-seater SUVs in the works

The Renault-Nissan alliance has announced plans to launch four new SUVs in the Indian market as part of its future product strategy. Either automaker will introduce two new SUVs each, a five-seater and a seven-seater offering in the compact SUV segment. The automakers previewed the upcoming offerings with a teaser image outlining the design direction for either OEM.

Renault and Nissan will introduce two new SUVs each, a five-seater and a seven-seater offering in the compact SUV segment, which will be locally built

Luca de Meo, CEO - Renault Group, was present in India for the announcement; said the new platform has already sold over a million units globally and is currently being produced locally in Latin America, Morocco, Turkey and more markets. The platform in question will be the alliance's CMF-B -platform.

The upcoming SUVs will be based on the alliance's CMF-B platform

The Renault-Nissan alliance have an established setup in Tamil Nadu with its massive manufacturing facility that currently produces the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger, as well as the Nissan Magnite. While the alliance did not confirm a timeline, the upcoming offerings are set to arrive in the short term with the launches likely planned from 2025 onwards.

The Renault-Nissan alliance management also said that the focus will be on heavy localisation with the upcoming SUVs, which should help keep overall costs in check. The preview images show the upcoming design theme on either SUV. The Renault offering appears to be inspired by the new-gen Duster, while the Nissan SUV takes cues from the brand's global models.

Speaking to the media, the alliance management said that while the timeline for the products wasn’t finalised yet, it is sure that the current portfolio won’t be able to keep them afloat in the Indian market for long. The plan is to introduce the new models as early as possible. In the meantime, Nissan is expected to bring the Magnite facelift to the market to keep the momentum going, while Renault is expected to bring updates to its existing range.

