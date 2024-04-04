2024 Renault Captur facelift makes global debut with new styling, more tech

Renault has revealed the 2024 Captur compact SUV for the European market and the SUV gets a comprehensive midlife facelift. The 2024 Renault Captur facelift gets an extensive redesign to the front, bringing the model more in line with the brand’s latest design language. The cabin gets subtle revisions while packing more tech.

The 2024 Renault Captur facelift gets a more upmarket appearance with a sharp look. The grille has been redesigned and gets Renault’s new diamond logo, while the wheel arches appear more pronounced. The rear gets limited changes barring a revised bumper, while the C-shaped wraparound taillights get new graphics. Renault is offering the SUV with wheel sizes from 17- to 19-inches.

Also Read : Renault-Nissan previews four new SUVs for India, 5 & 7-seater SUVs in the works

Renault has also introduced the new Esprit Alpine trim to replace the RS Line as the new top-spec variant with dual-tone paint options. The cabin gets subtle changes and largely remains the same. There is a new 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google, while there’s a 10.25-inch digital instrument console. Renault is also using recycled materials in the cabin in place of leather upholstery.

The 2024 Renault Captur facelift gets a new touchscreen unit and a digital instrument console, while there are more recycled materials

Power comes from a host of turbo petrol engine options for Europe. This includes the 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor with 90 bhp and a 1.3-litre four-cylinder mill available in two states of tune - 140 bhp and 160 bhp. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the more powerful 160 bhp unit gets a 7-speed DCT automatic. Renault is also offering the 1.6-litre strong hybrid engine on the 2024 Captur that is paired with an electric motor and offers a combined output of 145 bhp.

Renault has also updated the 2024 Captur to get the latest-generation driving aids including the predictive hybrid driving function and Active Driver Assist, for Level 2 autonomous driving. The French automaker will commence production of the new Captur later this year at its Valladolid factory in Spain.

Do note that the European-spec Renault Captur is different from the model sold in India. Renault has no plans to revive the model though. The automaker is planning to bring two new SUVs in the coming years with the new-gen Duster likely to arrive in 2025.

