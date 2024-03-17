Renault Duster's base variant may ditch touchscreen. Here's reason to think so

Before the launch of the Renault Kwid, the Renault Duster SUV remained one of the most successful cars from the French auto giant in the Indian market. Now, the car manufacturer is aiming to bring back the SUV to India again in late 2024. Renault has already unveiled the SUV a few months back. Based on the previously unveiled Dacia Duster, the new generation Renault Duster looks bolder than the model used to be sold in India.

Now, a new image has surfaced revealing the interior of the Dacia Duster's base variant, which possibly previews the interior of the upcoming Renault Duster's base variant as well. As it appears, the base variant of the SUV would miss out on a touchscreen infotainment system. However, there is a panel where the consumers can install a touchscreen infotainment unit from aftermarket. Overall, the base variant of the Renault SUV may look spartan in terms of distal interfaces.

Watch: 2024 Renault Duster breaks cover with bolder design, new engine

Speaking of the styling and features, the three-spoke multifunction steering wheel would come featuring a new and chunky look. The steering may come similar to the Dacia Duster one and sport a flat vibe at the top and bottom, while it would carry a plethora of control buttons. While the base variant may miss out on the touchscreen infotainment system, it would come with a fully digital instrument cluster. Among other features on the dashboard, there would be sharp-looking AC vents with horizontal slats and rotary dials for climate control functions at the centre console.

Interestingly, the rise of touch-sensitive digital interfaces and capacitive touchpad screens in modern cars has become a safety concern. The drivers tend to take their eyes off the road to navigate through the menus on the touchscreen to access various features. This is a major issue the Euro NCAP has recently highlighted. Hence, the safety rating agency has stated that from 2026, it will penalize automakers by lowering the safety rating of a car that doesn't have physical control buttons for certain functions.

While the entry-level variants of many cars often come sans any touchscreen infotainment systems, in the last few years, even affordable small cars come with such units. The upcoming Renault Duster will not come as an affordable model. Instead, it would be positioned above the Kiger as an upmarket SUV. Hence it would be interesting to see if Renault India introduces the touchscreen infotainment system in the base variant of the car or continues with the spartan look visible in the Dacia Duster's base variant.

