Watch: Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests
Updated: 01 Jun 2021, 02:35 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
- Renault's flagship MPV Triber has emerged as one of the safest cars in India as it passed the Global NCAP crash tests comfortably. Watch how the Triber managed to pass the test in this video.
