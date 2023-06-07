HT Auto
Renault Triber Specifications

Renault Triber is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 6,33,500 in India. It is available in 9 variants, 999.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Renault Triber Specs

Renault Triber comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Triber measures 3,991 mm in length, 1,739 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. The ...Read More

Renault Triber Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Driving Range
731.6 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
625 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres
Ground Clearance
182 mm
Length
3991 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm
Kerb Weight
947 kg
Height
1643 mm
Width
1739 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Optional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Renault Triber Alternatives

Renault Triber News

Renault Triber AMT with BS6 Phase II being delivered to a customer
Renault begins deliveries of BS6 Phase II Kiger, Triber AMT models
7 Jun 2023
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the India portfolio of Renault.
Kiger, Kwid and Triber help Renault India achieve 9 lakh sales milestone
31 May 2023
Renault is offering up to ₹62,000 discount on its models, depending on variants, in May.
Renault Kwid to Triber: Discounts of up to 62,000 in May
8 May 2023
Renault Kwid to Triber: Discounts of up to 62,000 in May
8 May 2023
File photo of Renault Kiger used for representation purpose only.
Renault Triber, Kwid and Kiger owners can get discounts on service with Renault Summer Camp: Details
23 Apr 2023
Image of Renault Triber used for representational purpose only.
Nissan to launch a new 7-seater MPV based on Renault Triber in India soon
7 Feb 2023
View all
 

Renault Triber Variants & Price List

Renault Triber price starts at ₹ 6.33 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Triber comes in 9 variants. Renault Triber top variant price is ₹ 8.97 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
RXE
5.12 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXL
5.89 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXL EASY-R AMT
6.29 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT
6.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT EASY-R AMT
6.79 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ
6.95 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ Dual Tone
7.32 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ EASY-R AMT
7.34 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone
8.97 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

