Renault Triber Specifications

Renault Triber comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Triber measures 3,991 mm in length, 1,739 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. The ground clearance of Triber is 182 mm. A seven-seat model, Renault Triber sits in the Muv segment in the Indian market.