Renault Triber Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Renault Triber comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Triber measures 3,991 mm in length, 1,739 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. The ground clearance of Triber is 182 mm. A seven-seat model, Renault Triber sits in the Muv segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Renault Triber price starts at ₹ 6.33 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Triber comes in 9 variants. Renault Triber top variant price is ₹ 8.97 Lakhs.
₹5.12 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.89 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.29 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.79 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.95 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.32 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.34 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.97 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price