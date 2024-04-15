Triber is a 7 seater Muv which has 9 variants. The price of Triber RXZ Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 9.56 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXZ Triber is a 7 seater Muv which has 9 variants. The price of Triber RXZ Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 9.56 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXZ Dual Tone is 40 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Heater, Shift Indicator, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0 Litre Energy Engine Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 BootSpace: 625 Mileage of RXZ Dual Tone is 19 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less