Renault Triber RXT EASY-R AMT

9.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Renault Triber Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage18.29 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Triber RXT EASY-R AMT Latest Updates

Triber is a 7 seater Muv which has 9 variants. The price of Triber RXT EASY-R AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.19 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXT

  • Engine Type: 1.0 Litre Energy Engine
  • Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40
  • BootSpace: 625
    • Mileage of RXT EASY-R AMT is 18.29 kmpl....Read More

    Renault Triber RXT EASY-R AMT Price

    RXT EASY-R AMT
    ₹9.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,12,500
    RTO
    68,875
    Insurance
    37,492
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,19,367
    EMI@19,761/mo
    Renault Triber RXT EASY-R AMT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0 Litre Energy Engine
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    731.6
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.29
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    165 / 80 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Torison Beam Axle
    Rear Tyres
    165 / 80 R14
    Length
    3990
    Ground Clearance
    182
    Wheelbase
    2636
    Kerb Weight
    947
    Height
    1643
    Width
    1739
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Bootspace
    625
    Seating Capacity
    7
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Optional
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    50000
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Renault Triber RXT EASY-R AMT EMI
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,27,430
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,27,430
    Interest Amount
    2,39,652
    Payable Amount
    10,67,082

    Renault Triber other Variants

    RXE
    ₹7.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,33,500
    RTO
    53,345
    Insurance
    31,217
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,18,562
    EMI@15,445/mo
    RXL EASY-R AMT
    ₹7.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXL
    ₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXT
    ₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXZ
    ₹9.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXZ Dual Tone
    ₹9.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    RXZ EASY-R AMT
    ₹9.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone
    ₹10.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
