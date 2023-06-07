Renault begins deliveries of BS6 Phase II Kiger, Triber AMT models

Renault India has started delivering BS6 Phase II compliant Kiger and Triber AMT models to customers. The advanced emission norms came into effect from April 1, 2023. These cars have been priced between ₹8.12 lakh and ₹8.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). These models have also been equipped with enhanced safety features that are designed to minimize the risk of accidents and improve overall safety of occupants.

The safety features on the Renault Kiger and Triber AMT models include Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for enhanced control on curvy roads, Hill Start Assist (HSA) to prevent car roll-back uphill, Traction Control System (TCS) that is designed to identify wheel speed irregularities and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to provide real-time alerts for under-inflated or punctured tyres.

The OEM currently has a network of more than 450 sales and 530 service touchpoints pan India, while it aims to keep expanding its footprint so as to better serve its customers in all areas. Further, it is working on attaining 90% localization for its upcoming products which is in line with the government's 'Make in India' mission. The company recently achieved the milestone of selling nine lakh units in the country.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Renault Kiger ₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Tata Punch ₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt ₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Citroen C3 ₹5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Renault Kiger

The compact SUV is powered by 1.0-litre Turbo petrol or a 1.0-litre Energy Petrol engine. The engine comes mated to an XTronic CVT or a five-speed Easy-R AMT transmission unit. It boasts fuel efficiency of 20.62 kmpl. It scored a four-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP car assessment programme. The SUV comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter.

Renault Triber

The seven -seater SUV offers a large boot space of 625 litres and gets a four-star safety rating for adult occupant protection by Global NCAP. It sources power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: