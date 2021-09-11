Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > 2021 Honda CBR150R breaks over, to rival Yamaha R15
The MY21 Honda CBR150R gets a slightly tweaked exterior design that is reminiscent of CBR250RR's design.
The MY21 Honda CBR150R gets a slightly tweaked exterior design that is reminiscent of CBR250RR's design.

2021 Honda CBR150R breaks over, to rival Yamaha R15

1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2021, 01:24 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The MY21 Honda CBR150R gets a slightly tweaked exterior design that is reminiscent of CBR250RR's design.

  • The bike has been priced at RM 12,499 in Malaysia which is equivalent to 2.21 lakh.

Honda has launched the new yearly updated CBR150R in the Malaysian market. The bike has been priced at RM 12,499 which is equivalent to 2.21 lakh, as per the current exchange rates. The new motorcycle has been given an updated exterior styling along with a revision to the features list.

Similar Bikes

Honda Cbr 150 R (HT Auto photo)

Honda Cbr 150 R

NA
Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v

NA
Add to compare
Honda Hornet 20 (HT Auto photo)

Honda Hornet 20

NA
Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 200 Ns (HT Auto photo)

Bajaj Pulsar 200 Ns

NA
Add to compare

It has been made available in two colour shades - Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic, and Candy Scintillate Red.

The MY21 Honda CBR150R gets a slightly tweaked exterior design that is reminiscent of CBR250RR's design. There is a very sharp-looking quad-LED setup at the front end that appears to be very distinctive and aggressive. It now also sports a slightly longer front visor that has been aimed to improve aerodynamics at high speeds. There is a fully digital LCD screen that (apart from the regular data) also displays a gear position indicator as well as fuel consumption readouts. 

(Also Read: Honda launches first virtual showroom for premium category motorcycles)

It continues to feature the golden dipped front USDs that give it a very premium look, while at the rear it gets a monoshock to take care of suspension duties at the back

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 149cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable of producing 16.09 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox that features a slip and assist clutch. The braking is taken care of by single discs at either end, paired with ABS and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).

(Also Read: Honda 2Wheelers commences deliveries of CB200X in India)

As far as its India launch is concerned, there is no official confirmation if it will arrive here anytime soon. 

  • First Published Date : 11 Sep 2021, 01:20 PM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue