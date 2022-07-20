HT Auto
Limited Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition breaks cover

Honda has rolled out the new CBR150R Repsol in the market of Malaysia. The bike has also gone on sale in the South East Asian country first and will be introduced in other markets later this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2022, 07:34 AM
Honda has rolled out the new CBR150R Repsol in the market of Malaysia. The bike has also gone on sale in the South East Asian country first and will be introduced in other markets later this year.

The new CBR150R Repsol Edition uses a very distinctive-looking exterior paint scheme which sets itself apart with the use of livery derived from Honda's MotoGP machine. This paint option comprises dashes of red and the ‘Repsol’ branding over the side body panels. Also, the wheels use an orange body colour and the bike also gets ‘Limited Edition’ badging.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield appoints ex-HMSI boss YS Guleria as Chief Commercial Officer)

While the bike manages to set itself apart with the use of new colours, the rest of the details on the bike remain unchanged. There is a 149cc, single-cylinder engine which has been rated to produce 16.3bhp of power and 13.7Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is a direct rival to the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4 which is also sold in India. This bike offers 18.4bhp and 14.2Nm from its 155cc single-cylinder engine.

(Also Read: HMSI and Kyndryl join forces to improve Honda's technology backing)

The new CBR150R Repsol Edition will be restricted to just 800 units in the Malaysian market. While it is likely to also be introduced to markets outside Malaysia, there is no certainty of its India debut as of yet. However, HMSI has plans on introducing a new two-wheeler in the country in August. It will be a premium mid-capacity product that will retail through Honda's premium Red Wing dealerships. The launch of the same is likely to take place in the second week of next month. 

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2022, 07:29 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Indonesia Honda CBR CBR150R Honda CBR150R
