HMSI and Kyndryl join forces to improve Honda's technology backing

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a collaboration with Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company is aiming to elevate its IT and security transformation throughout its manufacturing facilities with the latest partnership.

As of now, Kyndryl manages infrastructure services for plant production applications, enterprise and dealer management systems for all the dealers, says HMSI. The company is looking forward to improving its infra manageability increasing automation, as well as its cybersecurity and resiliency, by working in collaboration with Kyndryl.

The company adds that its latest partnership will integrate an on-demand Disaster Recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) set-up that will lead to minimal production loss in case of a crisis impacting HMSI’s primary data center.

“At HMSI, we are glad to announce our exclusive technological partnership with Kyndryl India. Their in-depth knowledge of HMSI’s business functions pillaring upon complex IT systems is what precisely makes them a trusted advisor for our operations in India. Moving forward, the new synergy will enable us with better business availability and operations predictability while infusing a more agile IT environment that serves our customers and partners better," said Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

“In an increasingly competitive ecosystem staying ahead of the curve and anticipating business and operational challenges is paramount. Kyndryl’s proven expertise in infrastructure management, automation, and cloud transformation, coupled with a deep understanding of HMSI’s critical operations allows us to anticipate and structure a resilient and agile framework for the future. We are excited to expand on our collaboration with HMSI as they further unlock the potential of true digital transformation within their India operations," said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India.

