HT Auto
Home Auto News Hmsi To Make Its Manesar Facility A ‘global Resource Factory’

HMSI to make its Manesar facility a ‘Global Resource Factory’

HMSI is aiming on expanding its global footprint and will be using its Manesar facility as a hub for global exports.
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2022, 06:00 PM
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its plans to strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a Global Resource Factory.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its plans to strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a Global Resource Factory.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its plans to strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a Global Resource Factory.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its plans to strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a Global Resource Factory.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently announced its plans to strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a Global Resource Factory. The Activa-maker is aiming on expanding its global footprint and will be using its Manesar facility as a hub for global exports. As part of this initiative, the company also plans a phase-wise implementation & integration of flex-fuel technology in its product portfolio.

HMSI said that it is aiming to expand its presence in the global markets. “Bringing the synergies of Honda’s global expertise with strong indigenous support, HMSI will further expand its horizons in India. A staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and multiple EV model introduction in future will lead to an exciting journey ahead," said Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹ 7.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹ 9.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Moreover, it also promised to launch a new ‘low-end motorcycle in the commuter segment’ to further strengthen its overall share in the segment. “HMSI also plans to enter low-end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models’ business in domestic markets. Parallely expanding its wings overseas, HMSI aims to serve more developed countries with its highest level of global quality standards," Ogata added. 

(Also Read: Honda displays XRE300 Rally, Titan CG flex fuel bikes in India)

One of the key developments from the company recently have been the announcement of the multiple electric models for the Indian market. The Activa-maker added that it is currently doing feasibility-study in India for the EV model line-up and is in the process of developing the overall EV eco-system in the country. Also, it has confirmed the launch of flex fuel bikes in India in the coming months. 

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Cherishing a relationship of trust with customers & community built over 20 years, HMSI today delights more than 5 crore Indian families. Moving further, though supply chain issues still persist and the industry facing head winds of increasing commodity & fuel prices, we anticipate a sustained market recovery on a lower base of last fiscal."

 

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2022, 06:00 PM IST
TAGS: Honda HMSI, Honda India Honda bikes India HMSI Honda Manesar plant
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ferrari recalls over 2,000 cars in China over brake failure issue
Ferrari recalls over 2,000 cars in China over brake failure issue
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
This company will build world's largest electric 3-wheeler plant in Karnataka
This company will build world's largest electric 3-wheeler plant in Karnataka
GreenCell Mobility launches intercity coach NueGo
GreenCell Mobility launches intercity coach NueGo
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city