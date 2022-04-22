HMSI to make its Manesar facility a ‘Global Resource Factory’

HMSI is aiming on expanding its global footprint and will be using its Manesar facility as a hub for global exports.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently announced its plans to strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a Global Resource Factory. The Activa-maker is aiming on expanding its global footprint and will be using its Manesar facility as a hub for global exports. As part of this initiative, the company also plans a phase-wise implementation & integration of flex-fuel technology in its product portfolio.

HMSI said that it is aiming to expand its presence in the global markets. “Bringing the synergies of Honda’s global expertise with strong indigenous support, HMSI will further expand its horizons in India. A staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and multiple EV model introduction in future will lead to an exciting journey ahead," said Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO.

Moreover, it also promised to launch a new ‘low-end motorcycle in the commuter segment’ to further strengthen its overall share in the segment. “HMSI also plans to enter low-end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models’ business in domestic markets. Parallely expanding its wings overseas, HMSI aims to serve more developed countries with its highest level of global quality standards," Ogata added.

(Also Read: Honda displays XRE300 Rally, Titan CG flex fuel bikes in India)

One of the key developments from the company recently have been the announcement of the multiple electric models for the Indian market. The Activa-maker added that it is currently doing feasibility-study in India for the EV model line-up and is in the process of developing the overall EV eco-system in the country. Also, it has confirmed the launch of flex fuel bikes in India in the coming months.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Cherishing a relationship of trust with customers & community built over 20 years, HMSI today delights more than 5 crore Indian families. Moving further, though supply chain issues still persist and the industry facing head winds of increasing commodity & fuel prices, we anticipate a sustained market recovery on a lower base of last fiscal."

First Published Date: