HT Auto
Home Auto News Royal Enfield Appoints Ex Hmsi Boss Ys Guleria As Chief Commercial Officer

Royal Enfield appoints ex-HMSI boss YS Guleria as Chief Commercial Officer 

Royal Enfield has appointed Yadvinder Singh Guleria as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Guleria will be responsible for spearheading sales, marketing, and aftermarket functions for Royal Enfield. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2022, 01:57 PM
YS Guleria has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer in Royal Enfield. 
YS Guleria has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer in Royal Enfield. 
YS Guleria has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer in Royal Enfield. 
YS Guleria has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer in Royal Enfield. 

Royal Enfield has announced that it has appointed Yadvinder Singh Guleria as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Guleria will be responsible for spearheading sales, marketing, and aftermarket functions for Royal Enfield in India as well as globally. The company added that Guleria will be part of the company's management team contributing to the ‘strategic direction’ of the company, and will report to B. Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield. 

Speaking on Yadvinder’s appointment as CCO, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield said, “We are very happy to bring Yadvinder on board to lead the global sales and commercial operations for the brand. He comes with extensive experience in the premium two-wheeler industry and has proven expertise in leading and driving business growth. At Royal Enfield, we are turning a new chapter in our global growth story."

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
199.5 cc
₹1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 160
160 cc
₹1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch in August'22)

Yadvinder Singh Guleria has previously served Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) as the Director Sales & Marketing. And was associated with HMSI for over two decades. Guleria had played a critical role in the growth of HMSI, especially in the last decade. At Honda, Guleria was elevated to the Board of Directors in the year 2020 and was responsible for Sales & Marketing, Customer Service, Logistics, Brand & Communication.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

“Our international markets have been performing extremely well, and we have invested greatly in growing our market and retail infrastructure and in people across key markets. Yadvinder’s experience will be valuable in channeling this team’s enthusiasm, and shaping future business growth for us. I am confident that under his leadership, Royal Enfield will build stronger and deeper inroads into markets around the world," added Govindarajan. 

 

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2022, 01:57 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Honda HMSI YS Guleria Yadvinder Singh Guleria
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 22% in June 2022, iQube makes sales record
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 22% in June 2022, iQube makes sales record
2023 BMW G 310 GS rolled out with new colours
2023 BMW G 310 GS rolled out with new colours
Tesla braces for delivery slump on China plant shutdown
Tesla braces for delivery slump on China plant shutdown
In pics: 2023 BMW 7-Series and i7 enter production
In pics: 2023 BMW 7-Series and i7 enter production

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city