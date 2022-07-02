Royal Enfield appoints ex-HMSI boss YS Guleria as Chief Commercial Officer 

Royal Enfield has appointed Yadvinder Singh Guleria as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Guleria will be responsible for spearheading sales, marketing, and aftermarket functions for Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield has announced that it has appointed Yadvinder Singh Guleria as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Guleria will be responsible for spearheading sales, marketing, and aftermarket functions for Royal Enfield in India as well as globally. The company added that Guleria will be part of the company's management team contributing to the ‘strategic direction’ of the company, and will report to B. Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield.

Speaking on Yadvinder’s appointment as CCO, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield said, “We are very happy to bring Yadvinder on board to lead the global sales and commercial operations for the brand. He comes with extensive experience in the premium two-wheeler industry and has proven expertise in leading and driving business growth. At Royal Enfield, we are turning a new chapter in our global growth story."

Yadvinder Singh Guleria has previously served Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) as the Director Sales & Marketing. And was associated with HMSI for over two decades. Guleria had played a critical role in the growth of HMSI, especially in the last decade. At Honda, Guleria was elevated to the Board of Directors in the year 2020 and was responsible for Sales & Marketing, Customer Service, Logistics, Brand & Communication.

“Our international markets have been performing extremely well, and we have invested greatly in growing our market and retail infrastructure and in people across key markets. Yadvinder’s experience will be valuable in channeling this team’s enthusiasm, and shaping future business growth for us. I am confident that under his leadership, Royal Enfield will build stronger and deeper inroads into markets around the world," added Govindarajan.

