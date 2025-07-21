Hero spender plus xtec I like it very muchRetains its iconic commuter silhouette with a slightly modern twist—sharper body panels, refreshed tank graphics, and a sleek LED headlamp with DRLs on select variants like the XTEC 2.0 .
Chromed accents on the fuel tank and side panels add premium touches. The 3D Hero and Splendor logos reinforce the brand’s timeless appeal .
Alloys wheels (17″) and a digital‑analog combo meter bring the 2025 XTEC 2.0 closer to modern styling while keeping it practical .
By: Sudeep (Jul 22, 2025)