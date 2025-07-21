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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Images

Check out the latest images of Hero Splendor Plus XTEC. The images showcase the dynamic ...Read More

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front Left View

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
91,952 - 95,315*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front Left View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front Right View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Left Side View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Rear Left View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Rear Right View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Right Side View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Rear View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Headlight
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Tailight
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Seat
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Bramd Logo And Name
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Engine
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Exhaust View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front Mudguard And Suspension View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front Tyre View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Rear Suspension
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Fuel Tank
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Model Name
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left Side View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Right Side View
Rear View
Front View
Headlight
Tailight
Seat
Bramd Logo And Name
Engine
Exhaust View
Front Mudguard And Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Rear Suspension
Fuel Tank
Model Name
Rear Tyre View

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82,810
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC User Reviews & Ratings

4.4
83 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
6
4 & aboverating star
41
5 ratingrating star
36
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User Reviews

Digital Dreams on Two Wheels Splendor
I consistently get 65–68 km/l in mixed traffic, and the i3S start-stop system really helps save fuel at red lights. The LED headlamp is bright, the side-stand engine cutoff is a useful safety feature, and the USB port is a great bonus. Minor downsides? Slight engine noise during cold starts, and the console isn’t very bright under harsh sunlight.
By: Rahul (Jul 21, 2025)
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Best for village
It's lightweight, offers awesome mileage, and is suitable for all types of roads. The seat is comfortable, and the space is quite good for both rider and pillion. Overall, it has a decent look and is a practical choice for everyday use.
By: Khushboo (Jul 21, 2025)
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Hero spender plus xtec I like it very much
Retains its iconic commuter silhouette with a slightly modern twist—sharper body panels, refreshed tank graphics, and a sleek LED headlamp with DRLs on select variants like the XTEC 2.0 . Chromed accents on the fuel tank and side panels add premium touches. The 3D Hero and Splendor logos reinforce the brand’s timeless appeal . Alloys wheels (17″) and a digital‑analog combo meter bring the 2025 XTEC 2.0 closer to modern styling while keeping it practical .
By: Sudeep (Jul 22, 2025)
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Hero Videos

Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
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