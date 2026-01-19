Excellent Mileage at a Great Price

The bike is very smooth and powerful for city riding, and it’s easy to handle in traffic. It’s also quite comfortable for long rides of 1–2 hours. It comes with ABS, a USB charging port for mobile phones, and an auto engine cut-off feature at traffic signals. Overall, it offers excellent value for money. I have been using it for the last 4–5 months, and it has proven to be a valuable asset by saving both time and money. The mileage is around 40–50 km/l, and the fuel tank capacity is also quite large. I chose this bike because of its easy handling in traffic and good fuel efficiency.

By: Tushar basist ( Jan 2, 2026 )