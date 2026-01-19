Splendor Plus XTECPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImages
1/20

HERO Splendor Plus XTEC Mileage

₹91,952 - 95,315*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1864
4.4
83
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Colours
Variants
Reviews

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 73 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 73 kmpl

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Variants Wise Mileage

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC price starts at ₹ 91,952 and goes up to ₹ 95,315 (Ex-showroom). Hero Splendor Plus XTEC comes in 3 variants. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC's top variant is Disc.
3 Variants Available
Splendor Plus XTEC Drum
97.2 cc
87 kmph
₹91,952*
Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0
97.2 cc
87 kmph
₹94,755*
Splendor Plus XTEC Disc
97.2 cc
87 kmph
₹95,315*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Alternatives

Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

76,691 - 78,074
Mileage: 70 kmpl
Check OffersPassion Plus MileageSplendor Plus XTECvsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

74,902 - 77,437
+2
Mileage: 70 kmpl
Check OffersSplendor Plus MileageSplendor Plus XTECvsSplendor Plus
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Mileage: 63 kmpl
Check OffersGlamour XTEC MileageSplendor Plus XTECvsGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028
Mileage: 69 kmpl
Check OffersSuper Splendor XTEC MileageSplendor Plus XTECvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Mileage: 65 kmpl
Check OffersGlamour MileageSplendor Plus XTECvsGlamour
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
Range: 100-160 km
Check OffersRV1 RangeSplendor Plus XTECvsRV1

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Splendor Plus XTEC.
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Passion Plus
VS
Hero Splendor Plus XTECSelect model
Hero Passion PlusSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Right Side View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC User Reviews & Ratings

Write a Review

User Reviews

A Truly Perfect All-Rounder Bike
Good-looking bike and perfect for the new generation. The mileage is good for the common man, and the price is also reasonable. Hero is a brand close to our hearts
By: Bala Chandra sekhar (Jan 19, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Excellent Mileage at a Great Price
The bike is very smooth and powerful for city riding, and it’s easy to handle in traffic. It’s also quite comfortable for long rides of 1–2 hours. It comes with ABS, a USB charging port for mobile phones, and an auto engine cut-off feature at traffic signals. Overall, it offers excellent value for money. I have been using it for the last 4–5 months, and it has proven to be a valuable asset by saving both time and money. The mileage is around 40–50 km/l, and the fuel tank capacity is also quite large. I chose this bike because of its easy handling in traffic and good fuel efficiency.
By: Tushar basist (Jan 2, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Hero honda bike feedback
Looks okay, styling is average, performance is high, mileage is good, service is good, and I love Honda Splendor for its high mileage.
By: Wasim beig (Aug 13, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best bike this price range
I am using this bike for 2 years it is very good i use it for 50km daily but there is no problem it is a good bike for the money.
By: Ranjeet (Jul 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Valve for money vechile
"I’ve used all Hero bike models, and the Hero Splendor Plus has been my favourite for over 10 years. It gives excellent mileage, has low service costs, and offers reliable performance for nonstop riding. Truly the best bike for daily use!
By: Dinesh Kumar Rajoriya (Jul 21, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow
HomeNew BikesHero BikesHero Splendor Plus XTEC Mileage

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.9 Lakhs
Check Offers
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.32 Lakhs
Check Offers
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

2.59 Lakhs
Check Offers
Triumph Tracker 400

Triumph Tracker 400

2.46 Lakhs
Check Offers
Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street

1.02 - 1.13 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

74,902 - 77,437
Check Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

89,300 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

BMW F 450 GS

BMW F 450 GS

4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details