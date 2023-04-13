In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS