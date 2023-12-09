In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs 59,942 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less