The perfect bike for every occasion, every task

I have been using Splendor Plus for a year now and honestly it’s a perfect bike for daily use. The mileage is superb, I easily get 65–70 kmpl, sometimes even more on highways, which is great when petrol prices are high. Maintenance is very cheap, only regular servicing needed, and Hero service centers are everywhere. The engine is smooth, pickup is average but good for city traffic. After 70 kmph it vibrates a bit, but that’s fine. Looks are simple and classic, strong build quality too. For mileage, low cost and trust, Splendor Plus is the best for common people.

By: Amit khatana ( Aug 26, 2025 )