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HERO Splendor Plus Mileage

₹74,902 - 77,437*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1519
3.1
1479
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Hero Splendor Plus Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 70 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 70 kmpl

Hero Splendor Plus Variants Wise Mileage

Hero Splendor Plus price starts at ₹ 74,902 and goes up to ₹ 77,437 (Ex-showroom). Hero Splendor Plus comes in 4 variants. Hero Splendor Plus's top variant is Million Edition.
4 Variants Available
Splendor Plus STD
97.2 cc
87 kmph
₹74,902*
Splendor Plus Black and Accent
588 km Range (Company Claimed)
97.2 cc
87 kmph
₹76,055*
Splendor Plus I3S
97.2 cc
87 kmph
₹76,055*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Splendor Plus Alternatives

Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

76,691 - 78,074
Mileage: 70 kmpl
Check OffersPassion Plus MileageSplendor PlusvsPassion Plus
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
Mileage: 70 kmpl
Check OffersHF Deluxe MileageSplendor PlusvsHF Deluxe
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Mileage: 65 kmpl
Check OffersGlamour MileageSplendor PlusvsGlamour
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028
Mileage: 69 kmpl
Check OffersSuper Splendor XTEC MileageSplendor PlusvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

69,235
Mileage: 70 kmpl
Check OffersHF Deluxe Pro MileageSplendor PlusvsHF Deluxe Pro
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
Mileage: 83.09 kmpl
Check OffersStar City Plus MileageSplendor PlusvsStar City Plus

Hero Splendor Plus Visual Comparison

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Hero Splendor Plus User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Customized Features
It offers an attractive look, impressive mileage, and a powerful, long-lasting engine for its segment, all with low maintenance.
By: Shibu Mathew (Apr 3, 2026)
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Durability, Build quality
The Splendor Plus comes with a dependable 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine and is well known for its impressive mileage. It usually delivers more than 70 kmpl, with many users reporting up to 75 kmpl in real-world conditions. Depending on maintenance and riding style, the mileage ranges between 60 and 75 kmpl. The bike also features i3S idle stop-start technology, which helps save fuel by shutting off the engine during prolonged idling, such as at traffic lights.
By: Vaibhav (Sept 7, 2025)
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The perfect bike for every occasion, every task
I have been using Splendor Plus for a year now and honestly it’s a perfect bike for daily use. The mileage is superb, I easily get 65–70 kmpl, sometimes even more on highways, which is great when petrol prices are high. Maintenance is very cheap, only regular servicing needed, and Hero service centers are everywhere. The engine is smooth, pickup is average but good for city traffic. After 70 kmph it vibrates a bit, but that’s fine. Looks are simple and classic, strong build quality too. For mileage, low cost and trust, Splendor Plus is the best for common people.
By: Amit khatana (Aug 26, 2025)
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India’s Most Trusted Commuter Bike
Excellent Mileage: Most owners consistently get 60–80 km/l, making it extremely fuel-efficient for daily commutes and long-term savings. Low Maintenance Cost: Requires minimal servicing, with cheap and easily available spare parts even in small towns and villages.
By: Rahul kumar (Aug 24, 2025)
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A Practical and Value for money Vehicle.
The Hero Splendor Plus is a very practical two-wheeler for city rides and short daily commutes. Handling is smooth, pickup is quick, and the ride feels comfortable and enjoyable. A full value-for-money vehicle that delivers reliability and efficiency every day.
By: Aditya Kumar (Jul 21, 2025)
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