|Engine
|97.2 cc
The Splendor Plus I3S OBD2B, is listed at ₹93,767 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Splendor Plus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Splendor Plus I3S OBD2B is available in 7 colour options: Sports Red Black, Blue Black, Black Red Purple, Force Silver, Black Grey Stripe, Black And Accent, Matt Gray.
The Splendor Plus I3S OBD2B is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.
In the Splendor Plus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC priced between ₹82.42 Thousands - 85.46 Thousands or the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹85.45 Thousands - 91 Thousands.
The Splendor Plus I3S OBD2B has Low Fuel Indicator, Pillion Grab Rail, Rear Footpegs, Pass Beam Switch, Malfunction Indicator, Physical Key, Exhaust Heat Shield and Pillion Seat.