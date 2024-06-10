HT Auto

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front Left View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front Right View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Left View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Rear Left View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Rear View
95,853*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
Power8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Speed87 kmph
View all Splendor Plus XTEC specs and features

Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 Latest Updates

Splendor Plus XTEC falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 95,853.

  • Fuel Capacity: 9.8 L
  • Length: 2000 mm
  • Max Power: 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 Price

    2.0
    ₹ 95,853*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    82,911
    RTO
    6,632
    Insurance
    6,310
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    95,853
    EMI@2,060/mo
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9.8 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    2000 mm
    Wheelbase
    1236 mm
    Height
    1052 mm
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Width
    720 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    87 kmph
    Max Power
    8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Stroke
    49.5 mm
    Max Torque
    8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    97.2 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Gear Box
    4 speed Constant Mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    50 mm
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Rear Suspension
    Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Side-stand Engine cut-off, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens Technology
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V / 3Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 EMI
    EMI1,854 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    86,267
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    86,267
    Interest Amount
    24,986
    Payable Amount
    1,11,253

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC other Variants

    STD
    ₹ 93,658*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    79,911
    RTO
    6,693
    Insurance
    7,054
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    93,658
    EMI@2,013/mo
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Alternatives

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel and i3S BS6

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Splendor Plus XTECvsSplendor Plus
    Honda SP 125

    Honda SP 125 Drum

    86,017 - 90,567
    Check Latest Offers
    Splendor Plus XTECvsSP 125

    Popular Commuter Bikes

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Splendor Plus Price in Delhi
    Honda SP 125

    Honda SP 125

    86,017 - 90,567
    Check Latest Offers
    SP 125 Price in Delhi
    Honda Shine

    Honda Shine

    79,800 - 83,800
    Check Latest Offers
    Shine Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar 150

    Bajaj Pulsar 150

    1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar 150 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar 125

    Bajaj Pulsar 125

    80,416 - 94,138
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar 125 Price in Delhi
    Popular Hero Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
