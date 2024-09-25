Splendor Plus XTEC falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Splendor Plus XTEC Disc (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 98,686. The fuel capacity ofSplendor Plus XTEC falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Splendor Plus XTEC Disc (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 98,686. The fuel capacity of Disc is 9.8 L litres. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 9.8 L
Length: 2000 mm
Max Power: 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC