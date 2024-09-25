HT Auto

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Disc

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front Left View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front Right View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Left Side View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Rear Left View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Rear Right View
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Right Side View
98,686*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
Power8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Speed87 kmph
View all Splendor Plus XTEC specs and features

Splendor Plus XTEC Disc Latest Updates

Splendor Plus XTEC falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Splendor Plus XTEC Disc (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 98,686. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 9.8 L
  • Length: 2000 mm
  • Max Power: 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
    • ...Read More

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Disc Price

    Disc
    ₹ 98,686*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    83,461
    RTO
    8,018
    Insurance
    7,207
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    98,686
    EMI@2,121/mo
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Disc Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9.8 L
    Length
    2000 mm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Wheelbase
    1236 mm
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Height
    1052 mm
    Saddle Height
    785 mm
    Width
    720 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Range
    588 km
    Max Speed
    87 kmph
    Max Power
    8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Stroke
    49.5 mm
    Max Torque
    8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    97.2 cc
    Engine Type
    Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
    Clutch
    Multiplate Wet Type
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    4 speed Constant Mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    50 mm
    Chassis
    Tubular Double Cradle
    Front Suspension
    Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology,
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V / 3AH
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Disc EMI
    EMI1,909 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    88,817
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    88,817
    Interest Amount
    25,724
    Payable Amount
    1,14,541

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC other Variants

    Drum
    ₹ 94,787*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    79,911
    RTO
    7,933
    Insurance
    6,943
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    94,787
    EMI@2,037/mo
    2.0
    ₹ 95,853*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    View breakup

